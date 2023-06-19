In the past, a DoorDash worker shared their hack for getting discounted food through the app while simultaneously boosting their own acceptance rate on the platform: They simply place an order and then pick up their own meal.

While there were some people who thought that this trick might ultimately cost the dasher more money if the restaurant upcharges the prices of food placed through DoorDash, others thought there could be instances where ordering food this way may ultimately save folks a few bucks here and there if they were planning on eating out anyway.

Instacart worker and TikToker Sara Amber Victoria (@lilbabytrex) said that she just employed a similar technique after being given a $50 off a purchase of $100 or more through the app. After not finding anyone else to pick up her Walmart order, she decided to log into the app and pick up herself, securing not just the $50 offer but also $10 in her pocket for completing the request as a driver.

Victoria begins her video with a recording of her driving in her car while on her way to pick up her own Instacart order. “So, Instacart sent me a $50 coupon if I spend $100 I get $50 off. So I put it an order in for Walmart. I was being a chismosa and trying to see how much they were paying for my order. And I decided why not go shop my own order? And that’s exactly what I did,” she starts.

The video then cuts to her holding a pre-packaged charcuterie set up of sliced deli meats and cheeses. She then shows off more items she tossed into her cart: a small variety pack of cheesecake, protein powder, Red Dead Redemption 2 for Playstation 4, yogurt, and some cosmetic items.

She also picks up a shaker bottle to mix her protein powder with before recording herself taking her bags of items outside of the store, which she holds up at the end of the clip while speaking into the camera. “And I’m finished!” she exclaims.

A DoorDash driver or Instacart shopper picking up their own order may be more common than one would think. A DoorDash driver under the comments section of Victoria’s video shared they picked up their own order. “I do this sometimes with the spark delivery if it’s later in the day like 8 or 9 at night,” another said of the Walmart delivery service.

In the comments, Victoria also revealed she tipped herself $5 was paid $10 by Instacart to take the order.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Instacart and Victoria via email for further comment.