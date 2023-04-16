Instacart shopper gets $300 worth of groceries from Publix after customer canceled

@sagetori111/TikTok sdx15/ShutterStock (Licensed)

‘I wish that would happen to me’: Instacart shopper stays with $300 worth of groceries from Publix after customer cancels order

'I have this happen so many times especially at night when people order late.'

Jack Alban 

Jack Alban

Trending

Posted on Apr 16, 2023

Delivery drivers for apps like Instacart regularly post about the lack of tips that they receive from customers, which often has them questioning the fiscal viability of their jobs. Some, however, find a silver lining in the gig when customers either cancel or neglect to pick up orders, resulting in them scoring free groceries.

This is what user Victoria Wilkins (@sagetori111) says happened after picking up $300 worth of goods from a Publix location.

@sagetori111 You need to provide an apartment # or answer your phone if you order groceries #instacartfail #instacarthaul #cancledorder #instacartdelivery #instacartshopping #instacart #fyp #fypシ #groceryhaul #freegrocery #instacartshopper #thankyou ♬ I Think I Like When It Rains – WILLIS

Victoria writes in a text overlay of the video as she pans over a massive amount of groceries, “What I got from a canceled $300 Instacart order.”

In the clip, she shows a big package of poultry along with bottles of juice, mashed potato mix, bread, a jug of oil, chips, red meat, produce, and a variety of other different products.

She provides additional context in a caption for the video as to how she was able to walk away with so much free food, “You need to provide an apartment # or answer your phone if you order groceries.”

Instacart users have previously reported that they’ve been able to take a customer’s order when they neglect to pick up their items or mark the delivery as complete from their end.

Some Instacart shoppers claim they’ve been instructed to return food items to the original grocery store they were purchased from if a customer no-shows.

However, there are some delivery drivers who simply keep the food on canceled/non-pick-up orders, as Wilkins did.

In the comments section, Wilkins responded to one user who speculated that getting so much food for free must have “helped [her] a lot,” to which she replied that “it really did,” adding she was so “thankful” to receive the free food.

But other users came up with ways that Wilkins could’ve used the delivery to her favor: by selling the goods at a discount. “I’d have brought it to the original customer and sold them the orders 50% off the receipt,” they shared.

Some viewers were shocked that the groceries cost a whopping $300, which may be a product of America’s 40-year-high inflation spike that has seen significant increases in recent years.

“I can’t believe that’s 300 dollars in groceries. That’s so sad,” a user wrote. Wilkins did mention that the groceries came from Publix, which has come under fire for being pricier as compared to other supermarket chains.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wilkins via TikTok comment and Instacart via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Apr 16, 2023, 3:29 pm CDT

Jack Alban

Jack Alban is a freelance journalist for the Daily Dot covering trending human interest/social media stories and the reactions real people have to them. He always seeks to incorporate evidence-based studies, current events, and facts pertinent to these stories to create your not-so-average viral post.

Jack Alban
 