‘This is a tip’: Instacart driver gets revenge on customer who told her the wrong apartment number

Instacart shopper and TikToker Yana (@datgurl_yana) shared how she exacted revenge on a customer who gave her the wrong address.

Yana is an Instacart shopper, meaning she goes grocery shopping on behalf of a customer and then drops off their items at their homes. Yana kicks off her video, fuming. “I just have to drive 20 minutes to … Target, right?” she tells viewers.

“I have never been to Target in my life, bro,” she says. She says that she shopped for the customer for an hour and a half and didn’t know where anything was as she had never been in Target before.

Yana stresses that on top of not knowing where things were located, the order was complicated. The customer allegedly requested lots of specialty items. She says the customer wanted “gluten-free, all this whole wheat, … zero sugar” items.

She says she then had to deliver the order. The customer, Yana says, sent her to building two, which was located upstairs. This was a problem because the customer ordered heavy items. The customer, Yana shares, “got a case of water, two 12 packs of Gatorade, milk.”

“I got to building two. After I put all this … upstairs, bro, somebody come out,” she shares. Yana recalls the person telling her, “’I didn’t order this.’”

Yana says she was confused, and the woman pointed her to a building across the parking lot.

“I had to take all the [expletive] to the other building. Grace to the lady that said that because she helped me,” she says.

“Do you see my face?” she asks viewers. Yana is visibly sweaty. “I’m too pretty to be looking like this. … For $20? It’s not enough!”

She then pulls out a yellow Gatorade and shows the camera. “Oh, Jessica, if you’re missing a Gatorade. I took it. I did! She’s gonna text me, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I wish that I could tip you more.’”

@datgurl_yana Just for INSTACART too tell me i can only cash out 2 HOURS after my delivery. IM THROWING THE ENTIRE APP AWAY. I will never do this again. ♬ original sound – Eye-yawn-uh😇

Viewers weigh in

Yana’s video went viral, collecting over 34,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers resonated with her experience.

“I feel her pain!!! They be ordering 5 cases of water living on the 4th floor with hella groceries,” commented one viewer.

Another viewer shared, “Oo nah that would have been left at the address she said in the first place. Took a picture and went about my business.”

Others shared ways for Yaya to avoid being in this kind of situation again. “I only take orders from stores that I’m familiar with. I can’t handle that stress,” one shared. Another added, “I decline big orders! I let someone else take those.”

Yet some viewers felt that Yaya’s complaints were unwelcome. They wrote, “You signed up for the job you’re not too pretty to sweat if u don’t wanna do it quit. Stop complaining dam and your a thief shame shame!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Yana via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.