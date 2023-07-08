‘I hate it here’: Worker applies for ‘anything’ via Indeed. Gets job holding up ‘stop’ sign to flag traffic

While unemployment is going down, many Americans are still searching for work—and having trouble in the process.

Clips on TikTok have gone viral after users shared how they applied to hundreds of jobs and got scant few responses, or got quickly rejected from jobs.

One of the primary sites through which prospective employees apply for these jobs is Indeed. The site has been a source of controversy in recent years, with some noting deceptive job listings and inadequate tools as reasons to avoid the site.

Still, some people have found work through Indeed, such as TikTok user Bri (@briiiijacksonn). In a video with over 1.4 million views as of Saturday, Bri shows herself holding a ‘stop’ sign and directing traffic.

“When you go on indeed & apply for anything,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the comments section, some users alleged that they, too, applied to every job they can, even if it was not exactly relevant to their interests.

“I literally apply to anything remotely close to what I do,” a user shared. “I get interviews BABY!! Decline like 99% tho pay isn’t up to par.”

“I ended up in a chemical plant because of indeed,” another claimed.

“I had to handle a business audit,” recalled a third. “Girl I used to work at an ice cream shop what.”

“The fact that we go clueless an learn everything within a week is crazy to me,” said an additional TikToker.

That said, many users commended Bri for earning a living, no matter the role.

“No cause the sign people at construction zones get PAID,” stated a commenter. “I once asked one of them and they said $21 to literally stand there.”

“A paychecks a paycheck baby,” wrote a second.

“And if it’s labor you get paid to get in shape!” another user exclaimed.

