‘It’s fraud. You’re not gonna get paid’: Worker says the remote job she found on Indeed was fraudulent

One woman says the job she found on Indeed almost landed her behind bars.

In a viral video that has amassed over 73,000 views, TikToker Keziah (@vibeswithziahh) says days after starting a new gig, the police arrived on her doorstep.

Keziah said she was hired for a job that required her to receive packages, change the shipping labels, and then send them on to other addresses provided by her “employer.”

“I just been receiving Xboxes, headphones. I’ve been receiving so much stuff,” she explained in the video.

Keziah claimed the gig paid well, and was happy that the work was remote. All seemed to be going well until the police arrived at her door one day.

“This was the day I was finna put all the packages in the truck to ship them off,” she said.

That’s when a police officer informed her that the job was a total scam.

“They just using my name and my address to do all their dirty work,” she continued.

Although she complied with law enforcement’s request to stop forwarding packages, Keziah never informed her “employer” to stop sending them. Instead, she kept the packages, prompting her “employer” to contact her and demand an explanation. Ultimately, Keziah cut ties with the scammers and accepted that she would not get paid for her work.

“Today, I tried to log into my account, and they terminated me,” she said.

She kept the remaining items, and in the comments section, other TikTok users agreed that she was entitled to do so.

“I would’ve got paid alright, would’ve sold all that shattt,” one viewer commented.

“Where this on indeed I need some electronics,” a second said.

“I definitely was working for them too ouuu if I would’ve known I would’ve kept everything,” another wrote.

While Indeed.com is a website that aggregates excellent job opportunities, it is still important to discern real opportunities from fake ones. The company has published numerous blog posts to help job seekers find their perfect gig while avoiding scams. Indeed warns that jobs where recruiters reach out to you, offer a position right away, or post extremely high pay are likely scams.

The Daily Dot contacted Indeed for comment via email. The company responded with the following statement.

“Indeed puts job seekers at the heart of everything we do. We have a dedicated search quality team who goes to extraordinary lengths deploying a variety of techniques to assess the suitability and validity of job listings. Indeed removes tens of millions of job listings each month that do not meet our quality guidelines. In addition, Indeed will not do business with an employer if their job listings do not pass our stringent quality guidelines. We encourage job seekers to report any suspicious job advertisements to us, or if they feel it necessary, to make a report to the police. We encourage all job seekers to review our Guidelines for a Safe Job Search.”

The Daily Dot contacted Keziah via TikTok comment for further information.