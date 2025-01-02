‘If you don’t like In-N-Out fries, it’s because you’re ordering them wrong’: Woman shares hack to getting In-N-Out Burger fries cooked better

In-N-Out fries are pretty divisive. Some In-N-Out fans absolutely despise the fries, especially when compared to some of the chain’s other menu offerings. Just look to Reddit to get a sense of the strong opinions surrounding the fries.
You’ll see posts simply asking questions like, “Why do In N Out fries suck?” and “Why doesn’t in n out improve their fries?” Or, you’ll see posts with straightforward statements like, “In-N-Out Fries are Garbage.”
How are In-N-Out fries made? And why don’t some people like them?
In-N-Out does laud on its site that its fries are made from fresh potatoes.
“They’re shipped right from the farm, individually cut in our stores, and then cooked in 100% sunflower oil,” the site notes.
So many In-N-Out fry defenders will point to this as the reason some customers don’t like the fries. They say such customers aren’t used to such high-quality fries. “If you don’t like In-N-Out fries, just say you have the tastebuds of a child who only enjoys frozen processed garbage,” another Redditor wrote in what they called a “hot take.”
But to each their own. And if you aren’t a fan of the fries the way they come, a TikToker with over 126,000 followers has a recommendation to make them more suited to your taste buds.
OK, so what’s the hack?
While sitting in her car, TikTok user Alexandra Lee (@alittlebitlovey) holds the iconic plastic boat that the In-N-Out fries come in.
“If you don’t like In-N-Out fries, I think it’s because you’re ordering them wrong,” she says. “You need to ask for them to be cooked ‘light-well.’”
She then shares other ways to order fries like this. “I think you can also say, ‘medium-well’ or, like, ‘well-done,’ too,” she says.
“‘Light-well’ gives them this perfect, golden, crunchy, just, like, perfect crisp,” the content creator continues, picking up a fry. “If you order them just ‘regular,’ they come limp, and a lot of the times, they’re cold. But if you say, ‘light-well,’ they’re made to order. They’re always hot; they’re crispy. They’re a lot better. So, try it.”
Viewers praise ‘light-well’ fries
The TikToker’s video has been viewed over 319,000 times.
Her recommendation appears to be tried and true. Viewers weighed in that this is their go-to hack for better-tasting fries from In-N-Out. The same recommendation has also been touted on Reddit.
“They have to be cooked light well or well done. They are literally so natural & delicious. If ppl hate them, they’re just used to coated fries, not actual fried [potato] flavor,” one viewer wrote.
“YES a lot of people don’t know you can ask how cooked you want your fries to be. Light well is my go-to everytime,” a second agreed.
“Yessss! Been doing this since high school,” a third commented.
@alittlebitlovey light well 🍟 trust me! #innout #psa ♬ original sound – Lovey Lee
The Daily Dot reached out to Alexandra via TikTok comment and direct message as well as In-N-Out via media contact form.
