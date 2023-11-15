‘It’s free when it rains’: In-N-Out hot chocolate praised by customers. What’s in it?

It’s that time of year to curl up with a cup of hot chocolate. A woman got into the seasonal spirit by trying hot cocoa from In-N-Out for the first time.

The video was uploaded by “your friendly neighborhood foodie,” Natalie Ludwig (@eatsbynat), who sat in the drive-thru at In-N-Out. “I heard the hot chocolate at In-N-Out is incredible,” she told her 209,000 followers. “So, let’s try it for the first time.”

Then, the camera cuts to the content creator holding a small white and brown cup with “Hot Cocoa” printed on it. First, Ludwig praised the cup for being “cute.” Afterward, she took a sip. Pleasantly surprised, her eyes widened, and her jaw dropped. This prompted her to take another sip. “That is so good. It’s comparable to, like, Dunkin’s hot chocolate or the hot chocolate you get at Disney World,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ludwig via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video racked up 222,000 views. In the comments section, viewers shared their thoughts on the hot cocoa.

“I’ve gotten it once and it was extremely nasty. Too much water not enough hot chocolate powder,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s awesome but not when they’re having an off day. Hit or miss,” a second remarked.

“I get it with extra marshmallows! Sooo good on cold days,” a third stated.

In addition, others stated the drink is free on rainy days.

“I think it’s free(google says only for kids) if it rains,” one viewer commented.

“It’s free when it rains,” a second echoed.

While In-N-Out’s hot cocoa is new to Ludwig, it’s not a new menu item. The drink originally debuted in the 1950s but later disappeared from the menu. It returned in 2018 and was, at the time, the first item added to the menu in 15 years. The current version of the drink is “made with quality cocoa from Ghirardelli and served with marshmallows.” The chocolate treat is typically priced at $1.65, but kids under 12 can enjoy a free hot cocoa when it rains. According to CBS8, “One stipulation from the burger chain said your kid does need to be with you when you go to claim the drink, so don’t try to pull a sweet one!”