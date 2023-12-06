Jillian (@jilian.dee), a TikToker and IKEA enthusiast, sparked a startling online discussion with her video that is creeping up to 1 million views. Her focus: the dramatic price hike of an IKEA couch, an issue that hits home with the economic challenges confronting younger generations.

With a comprehensive collection of IKEA magazines from 2014 to 2021, Jillian embarks on a detailed investigation. She uncovers a shocking price jump for a small sofa and chaise, from $799 in 2019 to an astounding $1,600 in 2021. This discovery not only surprises Jillian but also her audience, leading to frenzied reactions and discussion.

A shockwave of disbelief hit the video’s comment section hard.

One user sought accountability, asking, “@IKEA babe… you need to explain.”

Another user’s comment reflects a sense of betrayal, especially from those who saw IKEA as an affordable option: “@IKEA remember when you used to be for those of us who can’t afford a $1600 couch.” This message, resonated with over 3,000 likes, underscoring the the disillusionment among loyal customers.

The funniest comment wryly notes, “in reality it’s a $300 couch,” humorously but poignantly acknowledging the inflated price.

An ex-IKEA employee added credibility to Jillian’s findings: “Former Ikea employee here- they did 4 price hikes in the span of 9 months in 2022 alone.” This revelation from an insider shed light on the rapid and significant pricing changes at IKEA, confirmed by Bloomberg.

Reflecting on the broader economic impacts, a user commented, “As an ’89 millennial. I feel so bad for gen z. It’s insane how much prices have increased and wages haven’t kept up. it’s so sad.” This comment alone encapsulates the fact of the matter: younger generations are fighting escalating prices against stagnant wages.

Jillian’s video turns an IKEA couch into a metaphor for the economic hardships many Americans, particularly younger Americans, endure. The steep price rise of a single item mirrors the widespread issue of increasing costs in different sectors—from the grocery store to the pump to furniture shopping. TikTok, as a platform for community-driven content, has become a forum for shared experiences and voicing economic struggles. IKEA’s 200% price bump is this issue to a T.

Some shoppers may think they could at least buy IKEA’s famous Swedish meatballs while shopping for couches they can no longer afford—but those faced a price jump, too, going from $6.99 to $9.99. Sorry, IKEA. We’re just calling it like it is.

The Daily Dot has reached out to IKEA via email and Jillian via TikTok comment for further information.