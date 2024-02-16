‘Being broke and racist is crazy’: Customers call out IHOP worker who refuses to serve them

While segregation at lunch counters and restaurants is a law long gone, Black people are still facing racial discrimination at restaurants, most recently at IHOP.

A viral video posted by TikToker @joyndallas shows the experience of Keisha Mitchell, a Black customer at a Mesquite, Texas, IHOP, who says she was told a server would not serve her and her partner because of their race. The video, which received over 337,000 views as of the publication of this piece, appears to be a repost. Mitchell’s original video, which she posted on TikTok under the name Monya (@eureka2402), has over 52,000 views.

In the clip, Mitchell says a server told her that her shift ends in eight minutes and she would need to close them out before she leaves. Mitchell says she would prefer another server because she doesn’t know how her service will be, most likely because she wouldn’t be able to gauge an appropriate tip since she was asked to pay upfront. Mitchell is explaining this concern to the manager when she says the server coming in for the next shift won’t take Mitchell’s table because of their race.

“What is she saying that the next server won’t take us because of our race?” Mitchell asks. “Because she said it. She said it.”

“Yeah, I know. One of our morning waitresses, she’s picky,” the manager responds.

“She’s not picky. She’s f*cking racist. So why is she working here if she’s racist?” Mitchell asks.

The manager goes on to say that the server has been working there for 25 years, and though she’s gotten a corporate complaint, she hasn’t gotten fired.

Commenters are infuriated.

“No ma’am sue this too close to home,” one viewer says.

“IN 2024????” another writes.

Mitchell also shared a video of herself speaking about her experience in a CBS 11 News interview.

In the interview, CBS shares a statement from the IHOP franchise owner, Alex Anthraper, stating that they have fully investigated the matter and have taken “appropriate actions, including termination of the employees involved.”

“This isolated incident is not reflective of our ongoing commitment to our guests and team members,” the statement continues.

CBS also reports that the franchise owner says they plan on doing anti-discrimination and anti-harassment training in the future.

In another follow-up video, Mitchell says she and her partner have secured an attorney, and “everything is being taken care of legally.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mitchell and @joyndallas via TikTok direct message, IHOP via email, and Anthraper Restaurants via contact form.