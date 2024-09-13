‘Everything is Temu quality now’: Driver of 2023 Hyundai Elantra shows what it sounds like when they touch any part of the interior

Are car interiors getting flimsier? That’s what this car enthusiast’s demonstration of this seemingly flimsy Hyundai interior may lead you to believe.

The 4WheelTest (@4wheeltest) YouTube channel claims to show “the thrill of driving new cars, trucks, and SUVs from a first-person perspective.”

However, their video featuring Hyundai’s 2023 Elantra doesn’t even start the car before revealing some apparent design flaws.

The video, posted on Aug. 31, currently has a jaw-dropping 6.9 million views so far. So what did the car tester find?

The Hyundai interior

4WheelTest doesn’t even turn the key in the Elantra’s ignition before pointing out what sounds like a pretty annoying aspect of the car’s interior.

Beginning with a handle built into the vehicle’s center console, the tester squeezes the interior by hand. The sound that results is a tinny, creaky noise that sounds very much like a cheap plastic toy being manhandled.

The tester proceeds to demonstrate on the Elantra’s radio, dash screen, instrument panel, and door. All emit a similar creaking noise. After pointing out several areas of the flimsy Hyundai interior, the tester gives an apparently sarcastic thumbs up.

What did other Hyundai drivers say?

The Elantra has been criticized on several online forums for problems with its interior quality.

A 2022 post in Hyundai Forums by user JH219 stated, “Pretty much every review (more so on this gen of Elantra) points out the cheap materials and feel of the interior.”

On the same forum, Volcanicred pointed out, “The plastics in my Elantra N line are very cheap, tinny, hollow, and squeaky. These are notable, especially in the oh crap center handle and center console area.”

User ptaylor posted in SantaCruzForums that, “I am not impressed with Hyundai plastic. It can be scratched with your fingernail or anything in your pocket.”

And a post in the Elantra subreddit claimed, “Interior is cheap plastic.”

However, last month, the Daily Dot reported on the overall quality of Hyundai as assessed by TikTok automotive expert Yonatan (@yon__atan). While he warned people away from the vehicles based on their overall performance, he did have positive things to say about their interiors.

“They fool the eye with their very nice interiors. They have a lot of great design teams who make great interiors to look at,” he said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hyundai via email for a statement.

Viewers respond

Amander (@drunkinsnowwhite1) commented that “everything is Temu quality now.” comparing the flimsy Hyundai interior to the “bargain” quality of many items on the notorious budget marketplace.

“Everything goes from bad to worse… but paying more and more. It makes no sense,” another viewer complained.

Another added, “Most of the new cars are doing the same … cost reduction they say.”

IDK (@yeehawfellers0908) brought up Hyundai’s engine reputation, stating, “I mean it’s a Hyundai, it’s gonna have a rod knock by 60k.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to 4WheelTest via email and TikTok messenger for further comment.

