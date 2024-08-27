‘Temu quality’: Man who’s worked in car industry for 15 years shares how customers get ‘fooled’ by Hyundai and Kia

Car advice abounds across the internet. From mechanics sharing the cars they would never own, to experts offering their views on which vehicles are best to buy today, the world wide web contains a host of advice for those seeking more knowledge before their car purchase, or those who want to get the most out of their current vehicle.

Two names that frequently come up in these conversations are Kia and Hyundai. The brand is among the most popular in the United States, with Hyundai and Kia occupying the No. 6 and 7 spots in vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2023 respectively.

Despite their popularity, these vehicles don’t always have the best reputation. Both car brands have been criticized for the ease in which their vehicles can be hijacked, and numerous internet users have shared their stories about the troubles they’ve faced while owning cars from the brand.

Now, a car industry expert has sparked discussion on TikTok after revealing his own thoughts on Kia and Hyundai cars. According to him, there’s a lot to complain about.

What’s wrong with vehicles from Kia and Hyundai?

In a video with over 25,000 views, TikTok user Yonatan (@yon__atan) notes that he has worked in the automotive industry for over 15 years. “I was a mechanic for almost 10 years, worked extensively in service departments front to back,” he says, and now works “in mechanical claims very similar to insurance.”

From that experience, he says that there are two brands that he “wholeheartedly avoid[s]” and would never buy new or used. Those brands are Kia and Hyundai.

“I know that they fool the eye with their very nice interiors. They have a lot of great design teams who make great interiors to look at,” he says. “However, the engines, transmissions, and drive trains on these cars are Temu quality. Like, they are from Wish, because they are so bad, so prone to failure.”

He continues by saying that one 2020 Kia Telluride he is currently looking at only has 50,000 miles on it. Despite that, it needs a new engine, as problems with the car led to metal shavings making their way into the engine.

“Not only is this car gonna need an engine, Kia engines are on a severe back order right now,” he states. “You can’t even find them from Kia. They’re not making enough to supply the demand for these engines because they are so prone to failure.”

As a result of this backorder, Yonaton says that vehicles can be in the shop “for months.” He says he worked on one case in which the car was in the shop for an entire year.

“So Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, stay the f*** away from them,” he declares. Genesis is a premium sub-brand made by the Hyundai Motor Company.

Kia and Hyundai drivers share their stories

Kia and Hyundai have faced criticism over the years for their engines. In 2023, the company issued a recall on 3.3 million vehicles, warning that the cars should be parked outside as fires could spontaneously occur in the vehicles, no matter whether the car was on or off.

Furthermore, multiple Kia and Hyundai drivers have revealed their own issues with their vehicles.

One Kia Sorento driver alleged that their vehicle broke down while they were driving, leading to an unbelievable response from their dealership. A Hyundai driver claimed that she had issues with paint peeling, problems she observed on other vehicles of the same make as well.

In the comments section, users shared their own views on the popular automakers.

“I have a 2017 Tucson Limited, it burns oil and the DCT drives terribly,” said a user. “I’m going back to Toyota after this one.”

“My parents kia battery just died last week out of nowhere. it was a brand new 1 with no miles,” offered another.

“This is facts. 2 junked 2015 Hyundai sonatas. Another 2014 engine swapped,” detailed a third.

That said, some had positive experiences.

“Kia rio 2023 100k miles not problem,” wrote a commenter.

“2 Kia Souls 2020 and 2022 one of them over 100K miles no problems at all . And they offer a 10 year – 100K mile warranty for extended warranty,” shared a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kia and Hyundai via email and Yonatan via TikTok comment.

