‘Had a receipt yesterday that was at least 5 foot long’: Instacart shopper says customers’ receipts are becoming ‘cluttered with recall notices.’ Why?

Have you ordered from Instacart lately? You may not believe the huge Instacart receipts drivers are dealing with.

However, they may make you think about how safe your selections are.

TikTok delivery hack content provider Shopper POV (@shopperpov) stunned their viewers with a video showing a recent Instacart receipt, and many delivery recipients will be amazed at the results.

Shopper POV posted the video on Tuesday, and it already has over 58,700 views.

The receipt

Shopper POV’s video purports to show what an Instacart driver can expect when receiving a receipt.

In the video, captioned “WTH,” a self-checkout station is shown spitting out a long receipt.

The on-screen text reads “Instacart receipts are becoming increasingly cluttered with recall notices.”

Indeed, the station spits out a mind-bogglingly large receipt.

Are huge Instacart receipts common?

The Daily Dot has covered this phenomenon in the past.

Instacart receipts often contain far more information than just what was bought. There is a reason for this. Safety.

According to its website, “Instacart monitors regulatory announcements related to food and product recalls. We engage customers directly who may have previously purchased potentially impacted products, so we can provide them safety information.”

Any given receipt may contain multiple recalls issued by regulatory authorities. However, these recalls are printed on the receipt regardless of the Instacart customer’s purchases.

The Daily Dot reached out to Instacart via email for further statement.

Huge Instacart receipts. Checking to see a recall

Instacart provides several links on its website to agencies monitoring food recalls. these include:

In addition to monitoring the information on these sites, concerned consumers can sign up for the FDA’s recall subscription service.

What did viewers say?

Most viewers were not surprised by the lengthy receipt.

Briana Absher (@brianaabsher) wrote, “Yep had a receipt yesterday that was at least 5 foot long.”

Other Instacart drivers also commiserated.

“I have like 5 of those giant ass receipts in my pocket by the end of the day and I just wonder how much paper they’re wasting,” one commented.

Another added, “I tear off the recall part and put it in their bag, then submit the actual receipt, minus the recall anthology.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Shopper POV via TikTok messenger and comment for further statement.

