‘This is actually useful information’: Expert who works at gas station says you’re probably ordering scratch-off lottery tickets wrong

A gas station worker has revealed the correct way to order scratch-off lottery tickets. You’re probably doing it wrong.

TikToker Alexander Rosas (@alexcal760) has previously gone viral on TikTok offering up his own anecdotes when it comes to “winning” gas station scratch-off lottery tickets and the brands that give customers a higher chance of a payout.

Now, Rosas is back with another viral video that’s more of a scratch-off PSA than a tip on how to make more money on lottery tickets. The clip appears to have especially resonated with not just his own audience, but tons of other TikTok users as it accrued over 337,000 views.

His message is a simple one that he demonstrates in the video: it’s very, very difficult to know, from the cashier’s perspective, which lottery tickets customers are referring to, so he implored shoppers with some tips on how to get their “scratchers’ more quickly while being considerate of the worker helping them out.

The video begins with Rosas recording the scratch-off ticket section from the customers’ perspective. It’s nothing out of the ordinary, and if you’ve ever walked into any gas station or bodega then there’s a good chance you’ve probably seen this exact setup.

“So scratchers, this is what you guys see, right? The scratchers you want, the numbers on the scratchers, that go with the scratcher, and this is what we see,” he says, right as the clip transitions to what it looks like for an employee working behind the counter at a gas station.

From his perspective, the front of the tickets can’t be clearly viewed through the glass display that’s built into the counter in front of him. As he pans the camera down, however, he reveals that there are slips sticking out of counter top. “So when you guys say let me get the poker, let me get the bingo, let me get the year of the dragon this is what we see. And then from right here,” he says, panning down to reveal the associated slips to their respective scratch-off cards.

“This is what we see as well. So we just see the number, we don’t what scratcher you’re talking about,” he says, demonstrating how difficult it can be for employees working behind the counter to really nail down which lottery tickets customers are referring to. “If you guys could all help out your cashiers by letting them know what scratcher number you want? Can I get the one-dollar Year of the Dragon number 24, or just tell them the number.”

Rosas also notes that the numbers on the scratch-off cards change every month, so workers can’t memorize them. “Every 30 days we get different ones, we don’t memorize them, we don’t which one is where, none of that,” he says. “Because we’re switching out every month, and they’re not always in the same spots. So do me a favor — next time you guys go buy scratchers, make sure you tell your cashier what number and how many, and if you can, like try to know which ones you want in advance.”

Several other TikTokers who saw his post replied that they weren’t privy to the information Rosas relayed in his clip.

“Thanks for this information,” one user wrote.

“Now I understand why I get the look when I point and say I want this one,” another said.

But others said that they’ve always ordered their scratch-off tickets by the numbers associated with them:

“I always say give me #….,” one wrote.

“Bingo lotto. let me get B 22,” another quipped.

Like many of his other videos, Rosas revealed some other lottery-ticket selling insider information in response to a question asked by one commenter who wanted to know if employees at stores steal winning tickets. Rosas replied, “No places I’ve ever worked. We’re not even allowed to buy tickets from where we work. That’s why I never buy go to a different store.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rosas via TikTok comment for further information.

