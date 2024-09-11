‘Now I gotta either get this atrocious [tattoo] removed or covered’: Man issues warning for people thinking about getting a tattoo

So you found your dream tattoo design. What next? Finding the right tattoo artist should be the next step in your endeavor—unless you want to end up with major tattoo regret. Just ask TikToker Aaron (@aaron_dove1) about it.

He recently shared that he is experiencing tattoo regret after failing to do vital research about his piece beforehand. “Now i gotta either get this atrocious [tattoo] removed or covered,” he captioned his video, which features him at the sink furiously scrubbing the tattoo with soap and water.

In the text overlay, he explains what went wrong. “When you get a tattoo and you didn’t research the artist’s style so you got [expletive] for life,” he notes.

His TikTok garnered 16.2 million views so far.

TikTokers can’t understand

Viewers couldn’t wrap their heads around why Aaron went through with the tattoo in the first place. “Did you not look at the stencil?” one asked.

Another echoed, “You didn’t ask for a stencil or preview of what it would look like?? Just let them permanently draw whatever without you knowing?”

But others claimed that, from their experience, peeping the stencil beforehand didn’t help. “Bro same my tat looks nothing like the stencil. Bro added some random lines too? Like what?” they shared.

Choosing the right art

So what about choosing the right art? Speaking from personal experience, as someone with five tattoos, whenever I see a design I like, I’ll save it. Then, I’ll wait a few months and look back at them. If I don’t still absolutely love them, or if my tastes have changed, I delete the pictures.

Viewers thought Aaron took issue with the design. “Kinda what happens when all the thought that goes through your head is ‘want this tattoo now,’” one said.

And while Aaron confirmed he simply thought the design was cool, his real issue was with how the artist carried out the design. “No real meaning. Just thought it was cool,” he replied to the TikToker.

Choosing the right artist

It’s all about the artist’s portfolio.

One TikTok user recommended that folks “stalk” artists for a while online before they even think about reaching out.

This Redditor who asked for advice in the r/tattoo subbreddit said they were overwhelmed by the number of good options in their area. This particular person was looking for someone who was good at lettering.

“Start looking through all the portfolios you possibly can. Any with wobbly lines or bad lettering check off immediately. … You need impeccable line work and lettering, and not all artists can do that. The best realism guy in my area won’t even touch lettering because he sucks at it. But you wouldn’t know his portraits aren’t real looking at them. It may seem overwhelming looking at so many artists, but you’ve waited this long to get one, you want it perfect,” the most upvoted advice read.

Similarly, if you want something else, like natural landscapes. See if the specialize in that type of work. Again, it’s all about the portfolio and if the work matches what aesthetic you are going for.

Of course, you can’t beat asking around, either. If you know folks who patronized shops that do good work they swear by, that’s probably a reccommendation you can trust.

Byrdie reports that visiting a shop before ever intending on sitting in a chair is also helpful. This will cue you into the vibe of the place and see how the artists there conduct their work first hand.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aaron via TikTok comment for further information.

