How to cancel Amazon Music: A comprehensive guide

In today’s digital age, there are music streaming services abound, with platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube all vying for your attention. Then there’s Amazon Music. You may have opted for Amazon’s music service but now want to switch to a different provider. Here’s how you can cancel your subscription with ease.

Canceling Amazon Music on the web

The web provides the most straightforward route to ending your subscription. The process mirrors that of canceling Amazon Prime:

Open your preferred web browser and navigate to Amazon.com Click “Accounts & Lists” on the top right of the homepage From the drop-down, choose “Membership & Subscriptions” Scroll down to “Music Subscriptions” and click on it, which will lead you to Amazon Music Unlimited Under “Subscription Renewal Details,” click “Cancel Subscription” Confirm the cancelation when prompted

Remember, canceling doesn’t mean immediate termination. You can still enjoy the premium features of the service until the end of your paid cycle. For instance, if you paid on Dec. 1, your services last until Jan. 1. The same applies to other subscription-based services, such as Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Canceling on Android devices

Android users can manage their subscription directly from the Amazon Music app:

Open the Amazon Music app Navigate to settings (the gear icon) and choose “Amazon Music Unlimited” Scroll to “Subscription Renewal” and click “Cancel Subscription” Confirm the cancelation when prompted

Canceling on iOS devices

For iOS users, a browser-based approach is necessary as the app doesn’t offer cancelation options:

Launch your browser and visit Amazon.com Use the top-left menu to sign in Access “Account Settings” from your account menu Find “Membership & Subscriptions” and select “Amazon Music Unlimited” Proceed to “Amazon Music Unlimited Settings” Click “Cancel Subscription,” choose a reason, and confirm

While this method involves more steps, the process remains user-friendly across all iOS devices.

Canceling through iTunes

Amazon Music’s connection with iTunes provides another avenue for subscription management. Payments processed via Apple accounts simplify cancelation:

Go to support.apple.com Click “Billing and Subscriptions” and “See or Cancel Subscriptions” This redirects you to the iTunes app. If not installed, download it Inside iTunes, navigate to “Account” and “View My Account” Go to “Settings” and find “Subscriptions” Click “Manage” next to “Subscriptions” Locate “Amazon Music” and choose “Cancel Subscription” Confirm your decision

Though slightly lengthy, this iTunes-based process is intuitive and easy to follow.

Conclusion

Amazon offers flexible cancelation options, whether for a brief trial or a long-term plan. Choose the method that suits you best, depending on your device or platform of choice. And remember, even after cancelation, you can still enjoy the benefits until the end of your billing cycle. If the music landscape changes or another service beckons, you can switch as you see fit.