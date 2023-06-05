‘I can’t do either of those things’: Former service industry worker turned office worker wonders how 9-to-5 employees are ever able to get anything done

The lives of those without a 9-to-5 job can be a little chaotic. Uncertain and inconsistent schedules mean that one may have to fit their activities in at odd hours—for example, utilizing a 24-hour gym to work out late at night or eating meals at times some would consider strange.

However, this same inconsistency can also have some benefits. As many businesses like banks are limited to daytime hours, those who work outside those hours can visit them with ease—a privilege not enjoyed by those with a consistent work schedule.

Given this, it’s understandable why the move from inconsistent schedules to a 9-to-5 can be jarring. TikTok user Julia (@jewliag) recently documented this phenomenon in a video that currently has over 161,000 views.

“I don’t get how people with 9-to-5’s get literally anything done,” she says in the video.

Over the course of the video, Julia explains that she used to work in the service industry and thus had random days off. Now, she says, she has to be at the office from 9-to-5—and does not know when she can perform her needed tasks.

“My check engine light is on right now, and I also need to go to the bank to get a check for rent,” she details, “but I can’t do either of those things because the places are only open 9-to-5 and I have to be at my office [from] 9-to-5.”

“I just don’t get it,” she concludes. “How do you get things done?

In the comments section, users attempted to answer her query.

“Weekends and having to use PTO days,” wrote a user.

“I use my PTO for that stuff,” echoed another. “I haven’t been on a real vacation in years bcuz it’s spent at the bank, DMV, dentist, etc.”

“A lot of 9-5 places are ok with people leave early/getting there late for an appt or doing it during lunch,” offered a third.

“You find the one bank 10 miles away that’s open Saturday from 9-noon. Then the next week find the one auto shop open Saturday 9-noon,” joked an additional TikToker.

In an Instagram direct message exchange with the Daily Dot, Julia questioned whether using PTO was truly the correct solution to this issue.

“People are saying in the comments to use PTO, but I work across the country from where I grew up so I use my PTO to go see my mom; and my best friend is getting married this year, and I need to save PTO for that too,” she detailed. “Isn’t that the point of PTO? To have a life?”

She also noted that, while she’s found some ways to resolve issues like the ones shown in the video, she says her primary solution has just been postponing these tasks.

Back in Julia’s comments section, some users lamented that so many jobs were tied to the same 9-to-5 schedule, resulting in issues like the one noted by Julia.

“Mon-Fri is the worst schedule to work,” stated a user. “That’s the hill I’m willing to die on.”

“Everyone’s schedule is the same so they’re out running around & causing traffic,” said a further TikToker. “Makes me not want to get nothing done at all & stay home.”