“If you never see me again, show this to the police”: Lili Reinhart orders an Uber. Then she gets in, sees the door handles

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart alarmed fans after posting a concerning TikTok from the back of an Uber on Tuesday.

In the video, which garnered over 6.6 million views, she showed that the door handles in the back seat of the Uber SUV had been covered in duct tape.

“If you never see me again, show this to the police,” on-screen text read. The caption continued, “Is this going to be an Uber horror story?”

How did fans react to Lili Reinhart’s Uber post?

Reinhart didn’t update fans for 15 hours after her initial post. Many commenters panicked, asking her to post proof of life. Eventually, Reinhart commented, “I’M ALIVE.”

She clarified in an Instagram story, “I’m alive. I was never actually scared for my life. I thought it was funny. Can we joke these days??”

Uber Support commented, “Support Team Here – Glad to hear you’re safe and were only joking, but if you ever need assistance, please let us know! We’re here to help.”

Viewers pointed out that duct taping the door handles could get the Uber driver in trouble.

“This could be considered unlawful entrapment. the Uber Driver can get in to a lot of trouble. could also be considered unsafe. if he passes out due to a medical condition, how do you get out of the vehicle?” one asked.

“Did you contact Uber? This is a safety violation. If you get in an accident or the car starts on fire, you’re trapped,” another said.

“You need to report whoever did that because that is illegal,” a third added.

Others suggested a potentially “good reason” for the duct-taped door handles.

“I’m assuming the van has electric opening doors, and people were forcing it open like a regular door, which can damage them. So he covered the handles. Still not acceptable though,” a viewer wrote.

“It’s a electric van door. It’s so no one opens while he pushes button I’m sure,” another said.



