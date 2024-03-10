‘The immediate crawl after hitting the ground’: Hotel worker dives under desk to hide from guests. It backfires

A hotel worker went viral on TikTok after sharing the absurd lengths she went to avoid interacting with a customer during an early shift.

User @slaywithbitsy uploaded the clip showing how she almost dodged a run-in with a certain customer earlier this week. As of Sunday afternoon, her TikTok had amassed over 5 million views.

“Pov: you work at a hotel but have no patience to talk to [guests] in the morning,” the hotel worker wrote in the text overlay.

In the clip, which appears to be footage taken from a security camera, @slaywithbitsy sits at her workplace’s front desk, while a computer whirs in front of her. After a certain point, though, she hurriedly throws herself behind some of the furniture sitting behind her. Viewers hear a loud crash as the worker throws herself to the ground, leaving an office chair spinning wildly in her wake.

While she’s hidden, however, it appears as though @slaywithbitsy briefly avoids speaking with a man who walks up to the front desk. In the end, however, she did have a brief conversation with him.

“Good morning,” the customer says excitedly, a refrain which @slaywithbitsy repeats back. The customer then asks what time he was expected to check out, to which @slaywithbitsy replies that he needed to be out by 11am.

The TikTok then shows another angle of the worker attempting to avoid the guest. From the back room, it looks like @slaywithbitsy bangs her head on the chair she attempts to hide before immediately crawling.

“This view is too mf funny,” she wrote in the text overlay. From this angle, viewers can see that after hitting the chair, @slaywithbitsy attempts to hide in what looks like a back room before ultimately coming out and greeting the customer, with random buckets in her hand as she does so.

In the accompanying video caption, @slaywithbitsy noted the irony of her efforts to hide, while ultimately still helping the customer in need.

@slaywithbitsy im realy over in tears yooo😭😭😭😭😭 because why i still came out to talk to the guest 😂😂 ♬ original sound – Slaywithbitsy

“I’m [really] over in tears yooo,” she wrote. “Because why i still came out to talk to the guest.”

Various workers have come onto TikTok to share how they’ve avoided certain run-ins with customers. In February, an employee at a property management office similarly dived under a desk to avoid talking with someone.

Still, viewers got a kick out of the fact that @slaywithbitsy went to great lengths to avoid a customer she still ended up speaking with. Others said they enjoyed that she tried to pretend like she was working—even when she clearly wasn’t.

“Not you grabbing random buckets to appear like you’re working,” one viewer wrote.

“Almost got a concussion to avoid saying, ‘good morning, 11,’” another quipped.

“All that just to go back out nd speak w/ a customer,” a third person said.

