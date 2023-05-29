‘You’d be surprised’: Worker says guests have stayed at hotel for 4 weeks without paying

There are many reasons why one may opt to stay in a hotel long-term. Some may find themselves working on a location-based project that’s a little too short-term to find a long-term rental, making hotels a viable option. Others may simply enjoy the convenience of living in a hotel: frequent cleaning services, access to amenities like a gym and pool, and more.

However, the ability to live long-term in a hotel is contingent on one paying for their hotel room—which, according to TikTok user Jake Ryan (@thinkjakeryan), isn’t always a guarantee.

In a video with over 365,000 views, Ryan recounts an experience he claims happens with surprising frequency while working at a hotel.

“When the guest who’s been staying in the room for 4 weeks without paying finally comes out and finds out their keys don’t work anymore,” he writes in the text overlaying the video.

Judging by the comments, it’s more common than you might think.

At first, many users questioned how such an incident was even possible.

“This actually happens??” questioned a user.

“4 weeks?! How does that even happen,” echoed another.

“You’d be surprised,” Ryan wrote in reponse.

Soon, other users jumped in to explain how a guest may end up with 4 weeks’ worth of unpaid hotel stays without being kicked out.

“For those asking how it’s possible. if you been staying at a room for a long time, depending on what hotel they usually are a bit lenient with payments,” detailed a commenter. “but once it gets over a certain amount, they will lock you outta your room until you pay.”

Further commenters and alleged former hotel workers spoke to the veracity of this claim, with a few offering stories similar to Ryan’s experience.

“lmaoooo i remember this happened and the guest owe us 1300 dollars now,” recalled a user. “he dodged us so quick and never came back to make a payment.”

“Man it’s a guest at my job been staying here for a year & they be coming down once every 3 weeks w/ 40 dollars and sad story,” stated a second.

“They always wanna ‘well I work today so I can get you tomarrow’ then call down asking for pool towels,” shared a third.

That said, some users claimed that behavior would not be acceptable at their hotel.

“Oh no baby, the police being called the first day you don’t pay and try to stay,” offered a commenter.

“That would have never flied at my last hotel,” proclaimed an additional TikToker. “You had to pay by 3pm or the cops was dragging you out.”

We’ve reached out to Ryan via Instagram DM.