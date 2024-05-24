‘I would like to take you out to Chili’s’: Woman says Hooters customer used her car’s VIN number to find her address, call her landlord

A woman says a man who saw her at Hooters used her car’s vehicle identification number (VIN) to find out her home address, call her landlord, and get her phone number to ask her out on a date.

As she writes in the text overlay of her TikTok video, Kenzie Coleman (@kenzieacoleman) decided to join the trend of dancing to your favorite voicemail after she received a message from an unknown individual. She provides no other details, as the voicemail explains it all.

“Hey, this is Emmanuel,” the stranger begins.

“I work at Down South Repo, and I just wanted to let you know that I saw you at Hooters a couple months back getting into your car, and I looked up your VIN number and got your address. Called your landlord—he gave me your phone number ’cause I thought you looked pretty, gorgeous, and beautiful, and very fertile, and I would like to take you out to Chili’s or O’Charley’s for a nice dinner between us two, so we can get to know each other better. Goodbye.”

The Hooters server received 2.2 million views on her video, and many viewers in the comments section expressed shock at the overall message and the man’s method of acquiring her phone number.

“I’m sorry…. WHAT!? This whole thing is unhinged but him saying FERTILE?!” read one comment.

“Um i’m sorry…VIN NUMBER? LAND LORD???? VERY FERTILE?? CHILLIS??? that was wild from start to finish,” another viewer said.

“Man there are SOOOOO many things wrong with this voicemail,” a third wrote.

“Ngl this is funny as a story but TERRIFYING as an experience,” someone else said.

Several viewers were also troubled by the fact that the landlord had given the Hooters server’s phone number to a stranger.

“I was shocked at VIN # but the landlord giving out the number just … my landlord would not be receiving next months rent,” one person wrote in disbelief.

“You need to SUE your landlord!! Report him STAT!” another said.

A number of commenters also brought up the “man or bear” debate, in which women explain why they feel safer coming across a bear in the woods rather than a man they don’t know.

“Very fertile? I choose the bear, I can’t lol!” read one of those comments.

The Daily Dot reached out to Coleman via Instagram direct message and Hooters via email for more information. It was unable to find any information on Down South Repo or an employee named Emmanuel.

