‘I’m just trying to save y’all some headache’: Expert issues warning to Honda Accord owners who try to DIY wireless CarPlay, AndroidAuto capability

Sometimes, when you do it yourself, you have to pay someone to do it right later.

That’s the warning that a Honda technician is providing via his TikTok account regarding a hack that he says some people are using to circumvent a charge to get wireless CarPlay or AndroidAuto capability.

Creator de4th_by_salad (@de4th_by_salad) posted his PSA on Monday. As of this writing, it has gotten more than 25,200 views. In it, he tells his audience that they might think the internet has gifted them a workaround they can put on a flash drive and install themselves, but it won’t work as they envisioned it.

“Apparently, some of y’all have … found some files online, thinking y’all can just put them on a flash drive and upgrade your sh*t for free,” he notes. “This is a PSA for everybody because if you do that, you’ve just now bricked your radio.”

He shows a car with a radio obscured by an ominous message, reading, “Please insert USB drive containing valid software license file, and press OK button.”

He then explains, “The only way to get past this screen is if you have the license file info on that thumb drive.” It’s attainable from Honda, but he claims it will set you back $115, and then you have to take it to a Honda dealership, where a technician will charge an hour of labor to do the magic.

“It gets rid of this message because, like I said, otherwise, your radio is bricked. You’re not going to be able to get past the screen at all. It doesn’t matter if you disconnect the battery. Doesn’t matter if you, like, try to hook a scan tool up. Nothing is going to get past the screen until you put in this license file info. So I’m just trying to save y’all some headache.”

He also points out that a third-party wireless device is also an option.

When did this begin?

Honda put out a news release on Jan. 30, 2024, talking up the innovation.

“Honda is offering an exciting new dealer-installed feature upgrade that enables wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ functionality in approximately 631,000 Accord models from the 2018-2022 model years,” the release said. “The new initiative is part of the company’s broader sustainability effort, seeking to maximize lifetime value of in-market Honda vehicles by offering upgrades and new digital services.”

Honda touted it as part of a long-term sustainability plan. “This quick software update enables customers to leverage hardware already in their Honda vehicle to enjoy seamless connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,” said Jay Joseph, vice president of the Sustainability & Business Development Division at American Honda Motor Co., Inc., in the release. “Enhancing the ownership experience and market value of Honda vehicles already in use is a key strategy in pursuit of our goal to have zero environmental impact by 2050.”

The release noted the upgrade can be installed at any authorized Honda dealer, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $112, plus a dealer labor charge, attainable via the Honda DreamShop.

What do people think?

Commenters had thoughts about the technician’s advice—which, to at least one person, sounded too expensive.

“$115 license and an hour shop labor just so I don’t have to plug my phone in?” one opined. “I’ll just plug it in.”

Another said, “We pay so much already for the car. Wireless android auto and CarPlay should be provided from the start.”

Someone else reported getting busted by Panasonic, which the creator said makes the radio unit for Honda. “The first time we did one we unzipped the file and it did the same thing, after 45 minute tech line call and a call back from Panasonic, they figured out what we did.”

Another advised, “Just rip that radio out and install an aftermarket unit.”

But someone else cautioned, “It’s all fun until you can’t reset your maintenance, light or your tire pressure light. Or change any of the door lock settings, or any of the driver assist settings. Aftermarket radio is a big no go.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Honda via email.

