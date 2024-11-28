‘Girrrll… put it in rice’: Woman buys 2016 Honda Civic. Then she turns it on

Car repair isn’t as straightforward as one might think nowadays, with the many technological elements modern vehicles have.

For example, one driver reported that their brand-new Honda was inexplicably squeaking. Another claimed their 2025 Kia “consumes an absurd and annoying amount of oil,” with no mechanic able to figure out why. Additionally, a third shared that their car’s AC made strange noises whenever they turned it off.

Now, a TikToker desperately took to the platform to ask for some help with her situation.

What’s wrong?

Saboo (@saboo_315) turned to TikTok for advice after running into a baffling issue with her car. In her video, which has garnered 2,520 views so far, she explains her situation and asks for help.

“So, I have nothing else to do,” she starts, addressing her audience. “So I’m gonna ask TikTok because, hopefully, one of you guys know. What is wrong with my car?”

She then walks viewers through the problem, starting with her car model.

“Watch this,” she says before pointing the camera at her dashboard. “So I bought a 2016 Honda Civic. I’m gonna try and turn it on, and this is what I get.”

Saboo starts the car, but instead of a smooth ignition, the dashboard lights up with error messages.

“It’s gonna like turn on, and it’s gonna give me all these error messages: The brake parking, electric braking parking problem, then there’s the system hold, anti-lock, vehicle stability, and then tells me to fasten my seat belt.”

Her frustration is clear as she tries to piece together what’s wrong.

“Like, what’s going on here?” she asks. “Does anybody know?”

What could be wrong with the Honda?

Judging by the different types of errors that came up on Saboo’s dashboard, there could be myriad reasons why she’s getting them.

For example, Kelley Blue Book wrote that an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) Warning could indicate there’s an issue with the vehicle’s anti-lock brakes.

On the other hand, the Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) warning could be caused by “wheel-speed sensor issues, low brake fluid, and problems with the steering angle sensor,” Panda Hub writes.

Experts suggest that if a vehicle shows these error messages, it’s best to get them checked out at an auto shop.

Viewers react

In the comments section, viewers were surprised to see the amount of warning lights shown in the video.

“I have no idea, hope that helps!” said one viewer sarcastically.

“Girrrll… put it in rice?? Idk,” joked another viewer.

“This literally happened to me last month,” shared a third. “It was my battery! Mind you my car is Honda 2023.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Saboo via Instagram direct message. It also contacted Honda via email.

