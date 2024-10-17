‘I don’t even have 2,000 miles yet’: Woman buys brand-new 2024 Honda Prologue. Then it starts making noises

In general, mechanics regard vehicles from Honda as among the most reliable. Numerous auto shop workers have sparked discussion after sharing their love for the vehicles, with some even claiming that they surpass Toyota cars in terms of repairability.

However, not everyone is so enthusiastic about the brand. Some have pointed out issues with newer Honda models and the company’s recommendations for them, and others have noted a few issues that they find persistently affect Honda vehicles.

Now, a user on TikTok has called out the company after claiming that her new 2024 Honda Prologue with less than 2,000 miles is already having issues.

Why is this new Honda making noises?

In a video with over 64,000 views, TikTok user Henny (@hennygtz) says that she recently began driving a brand new 2024 Honda Prologue. Naturally, she assumed that a new car would have fewer problems than an older one, especially because the car has fewer than 2,000 miles.

However, she soon noticed that the car was making noises, which she was unfortunately not able to capture on video. While she claims that the noise is audible in a second video, it’s unclear to which noise she’s exactly referring.

That said, the noise was not in Henny’s imagination. In a later video posted to her page, she reveals that a mechanic found that a bolt was missing from a bracket in the car. This caused the car to squeak, especially when going over speed bumps.

“@Honda you are always missing bolts on these cars,” she writes in the caption of this video. “like wtf do a better quality check before shipping your new vehicles for sale.”

Is this problem common?

There are a few things that could contribute to why Henny’s car was having issues so quickly, and it has little to do with Honda.

First, Henny’s car is electric and a brand new model for Honda, with sales of the car beginning in early 2024. As noted by CNN, car models that are this new tend to have issues.

“The problems arise because electric cars are mostly new models, and recently-introduced car models generally tend to have more issues, regardless of what propels them,” writes author Peter Valdes-Dapena. “Car companies haven’t had years to work out all the kinks as they have the models they’ve been producing for years.”

Additionally, electric cars are substantially quieter than gasoline vehicles. This means that other sounds that a car makes that would have been covered by the sound of a gasoline engine are now appear much louder to drivers.

As explained by Benjamin Hunting for Car and Driver, “Without engine noise, electric vehicles don’t have much to hide ancillary rowdiness coming from climate-control fans, coolant systems, and tires.”

Regarding Henny’s claim that Honda repeatedly ships cars with missing bolts, this allegation appears to be unsubstantiated.

In the comments section, some users claimed that the problems with the vehicle could be attributed to the fact that it is manufactured by General Motors. Others simply shared their own gripes about the popular automaker.

“Honda quality has gone down a lot,” said a user. “My 2021 passport has been in the shop 14 times since the warranty ended.”

“Lol I have my 2024 accord hybrid no more that 2mo and the fuel injectors were leaking and some pipe lol had my damn car for a month,” claimed another.

“That’s what happens when you buy a Honda that’s actually a General [Motors] vehicle,” declared a third. “it’s going to go to trash fast.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Honda via email and Henny via TikTok DM and comment.

