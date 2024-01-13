Woman says house inspector stole her Gucci diaper bag–and pretended he was innocent

A woman went viral on TikTok after exposing her house inspector for stealing her child’s diaper bag on-camera.

TikTok user @softasha recorded the video from inside of her house. In it, she said that a home inspector was visiting before new buyers moved in. “He stole Dakota’s Gucci bag,” @softasha said of the inspector. “He was on camera.”

@softasha said that someone named “Tiffany” installed a camera in the room where the Gucci bag was located, presumably to keep it safe from thieves. “I’m about to show y’all the footage,” @softasha said.

@softasha said the inspector was sneaky, too. In order to steal the bag, he went behind the camera so he wouldn’t trigger its motion sensors. “You can see the bag at 11:38 and then… at 11:40 the bag disappeared,” she said.

Indeed, through the footage, viewers see the inspector mulling about the room and walking up to the camera. The Gucci bag is in the corner of the room. “He looked at the camera to see if it was motion sensored,” @softasha said. Then, he entered the room from another, back entrance, where @softasha said he turned the camera’s sensors off.

Indeed, the bag is gone in the next recorded video, taken at 11:40. “At this point, he has now taken the diaper bag and is playing it off,” @softasha said. “The diaper bag is gone. We’re at work and nobody else is in the house.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @softasha via TikTok comment. As of Saturday afternoon, her TikTok had amassed over 2.3 million views.

In the comments, viewers advised her to report the inspector. According to the American Society of Home Inspectors, home owners can report complaints about inspectors to the governing body of the state where the work was completed.

“I hope yall turned him in,” one person said. “Tired of their privilege.”

“I sure hope he won’t be an inspector much longer,” another added.

“Sad. You really can’t have people in your house,” a third viewer added. “People are horrible.”

Others applauded @softasha for being proactive and having a camera installed.

“That’s crazy! Nobody would ever believe you without this footage,” one person said.

“Got em – this is soooooo unfortunate – glad you’ve got footage,” another wrote.