Vinny from Vinnys Auto Detailing (@vinnysautodetailing_) has built a following of 37.5K followers on TikTok by sharing mobile detailing tips and tricks for cleaning and restoring vehicles.

In a recent video, he generously demonstrated how to clean a stained car headliner on a budget.

The video begins with Vinny saying, “A customer was going to pay me $200 just to remove this stain.” He then shows the stain—brown specks scattered across the car’s headliner.

The real cost of interior detailing

According to Bankrate, the cost of a full vehicle detail varies by region, but drivers can expect to pay over $100 for interior detailing services.

Instead of paying that steep price, Vinny suggests using Folex, a spot and carpet stain remover that retails for $7.48 at Home Depot.

“I use this for every headliner stain,” he explains as he demonstrates the cleaning process. He shows the results. A spotless, like-new headliner.

“I told them, ‘No, $50 is fine. I’ll just wipe down the plastics and do a quick vacuum.’ They still insisted on paying $100,” Vinny adds.

In the video’s caption, he writes, “I know people who would take that $200 real quick. Took me 20 minutes to clean & dry it before I left.”

The video has gone viral and has 1.2 million views. Many viewers expressed their gratitude for Vinny’s affordable solution for removing dashboard stains.

@vinnysautodetailing_ I know poeple who woulda took that $200 real quick. Took me 20 minutes to clean & dry it before I left. ♬ original sound – VinnysAutoDetailing

Car owners often feel overwhelmed and unsure when it comes to dealing with car maintenance, which is why they frequently turn to the internet for advice. There are even entire Reddit threads dedicated to sharing the “biggest detailing mistakes.” So, it’s no surprise that Vinny’s helpful insights and willingness to answer questions have been so well-received.

One viewer commented, “Man, it’s awesome that you take the time to answer everyone’s questions!”

Another added, “Bro just earned himself multiple jobs after that—good job, man.”

Many viewers chimed in with their own experiences with Folex.

“This stuff actually works a lot better than anything I’ve used to remove stains if you know how to use it,” one shared.

Another wrote, “Love FOLEX! Been using it for years, and it removes everything!”

Others used the comments section to ask Vinny more questions.

One viewer asked, “How do you clean a black, shiny plastic interior without scratching it?”

Vinny responded, “Safe cleaner and a soft towel—no brushes or scrubbing.”

Another asked, “Any products to remove stains on seats, like those on a 2014 Honda Civic?”

Vinny answered, “Folex works for seats and stains too, but sometimes it’s not strong enough.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Vinnys Auto Detailing via Instagram and Folex via contact form.

