‘I know that’s not right’: Home Depot shopper finds $619 grill that’s ringing up to $75. Then he gets to a human cashier

One Home Depot shopper is sharing how they struck gold with one special deal. Metaphorically anyway, but resellers may argue that this deal is the next best thing. That’s because in the clip that garnered over 625,000 views, TikToker @legalsidehustle got a tip on a monstrously discounted Weber grill.

The $619 piece of cooking equipment was purportedly being liquidated for $75 at Home Depot. Testing to see if he could get the unit for the marked down price, @legalsidehustle ventured into the store.

Too good to be true?

“So I got a tip that they got a grill. A gas grill…Weber that’s been marked down and is originally $619. This it right here,” he says as he approaches the heavily discounted item in question. “They got on sale for $75.”

The price tag on the item clearly displays $619.

Next, he takes the price tag in his hand as he continues to discuss the discount. “So it’s already marked down in the system so I gotta go to self-checkout. And I’m finna pay for this,” he says. “Let’s see what happens when I check out.”

@legalsidehustle rolls the grill through the Home Depot, its price tag dangling from the front. Then, the clip cuts to an employee of the chain grabbing a handheld scanner. She then inquires about a Home Depot card as she scans the grill. Beeping emits from the POS machine as the worker inspects the price tag.

“Let’s see,” she says, before indicating that she’s going to “manually” input the item in the register. As she does this, the TikToker waits patiently, recording her tapping on the POS touchscreen.

Did he pull off the $75 Weber grill?

The suspense built is palpable in these quiet moments of the video. Because of this waiting period, one can feel the $544 that’s at stake for the Weber grill.

Finally cutting the tension, the video abruptly segues into the TikToker displaying the final sales receipt.

He indeed bought the grill for just $75; with tax, it came out to $82.50. Triumphantly placing the proof of purchase on top of the grill, he rolls it out of the store. Showing the $619 price tag once more, he pans up to the receipt and the video ends.

For resellers, this is about as good as it gets. Depending on which part of the country you live in, selling a grill in fall or winter could be an issue. It isn’t like folks are going to be rushing to purchase an outdoor cooking apparatus in cold weather. However, if you’re in a place that’s warm all year round, you could hit a decent profit margin.

Or, if you’ve got a place to store it until spring rolls around, that could work too.

Are these grill deals common?

According to Home and Gardens, finding deals on grills after Labor Day isn’t uncommon. “Retailers often offer discounts to clear out their inventory before the colder months when demand tends to decrease,” the outlet reports. However, finding one marked down to more than 1/8th of its suggested retail price does seem exceedingly rare.

Several TikTokers who responded to @legalsidehustle’s video didn’t seem like they were strangers to the price cut game. One person commented on the trepidation one feels when they buy items with too-good-to-be-true pricing. “I do not like the cashier who always doubt the prices. lady ring me up and take this money.”

Another thought it was funny that the employee initially doubted the cost of the item. “Lol she said I know this ain’t right.”

Someone else remarked that when they work as a cashier, they’re happy to help customers secure deals. “Me the cashier ‘they got another one back there.’”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Home Depot via email and @legalsidehustle via TikTok comment for further information.

