‘Might as well make yourself useful’: Black customer says Hobby Lobby workers kept following her. Here’s how she got back at them

In the United States, Black people and White people report radically different shopping experiences.

According to a 2017 study of middle-class Black shoppers in the New York area, “80% reported experiencing racial stigma and stereotypes when shopping; 59% reported being perceived as a shoplifter; 52% said they received poor or no service; [and] 52% reported being perceived as poor,” writes author Zee Clarke.

One of the ways this difference in treatment manifests is by being followed while shopping. Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing what many in the comments are calling the perfect response to this behavior.

In a video with over 1 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user Neek (@neekdagemini) shows someone, who is Black, browsing items in a store. As she does this, a white woman trails behind her. The white woman is holding several store items.

“Pov- you’re black and all of the [white] workers keep following you around so you make them hold all of your items,” the TikToker writes in the text overlaying the video. In the comments section, the TikToker clarifies that this happened at a Hobby Lobby.

Numerous stories of Black shoppers being falsely suspected or directly accused of shoplifting have gone viral over the years. Earlier this year, a woman claimed that she was accused of shoplifting at ULTA by a worker; at the end of last year, two Black shoppers entered a Meijer store and were told that they were “on the radar” as known shoplifters—even though it was their first time in the business.

In the comments section of Neek’s video, many users applauded her actions, with some even confessing to doing the same thing.

“I do that too…They take my items to check out and hold them for me until I get there,” said a commenter. “I give them the heaviest items to carry. Then I say I don’t need it when it’s time to leave.”

“Brilliant! & if they say anything, ‘oh I’m sorry I thought u we’re providing me with a personal shopping experience and going above and beyond with your customer service!!?’” shared another.

“I ask for a basket every time. And sometimes it’ll be someone completely different who brings it, and now imma ask questions like filling out an employee review,” stated a third. “I’d be the best secret shopper lolllll.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Neek via Instagram direct message.

