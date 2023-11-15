‘Thobe is just a calm luh fit’: Student sent to the office for wearing a Palestinian scarf. This is how his fellow students responded

Students have shown their solidarity with their fellow classmate after he was allegedly sent to the office for wearing a traditional Palestinian scarf known as a keffiyeh.

In a TikTok post from creator @mohammedali92730, various photos were shown of students proudly wearing keffiyehs in support of their classmates.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mohammedali92730, for more information and comment on his video. Since being posted five days ago, it’s received 25.4 million views.

According to the website Handmade Palestine, keffiyehs have become known as “a symbol of resistance and solidarity in Arab countries and in Palestine in particular.” In 2008, the Palestinian factory tasked with making such garments looked set to close, according to the Guardian.

“I swear schools do not like the Bill of Rights,” a user said.

“My parents’ generation told us to speak up so then teach this example to our kids. The kids are going to make major changes bless you all,” said user @mizfrecktacular.

Lately, students seem to be getting in hot water for signaling their support of the Free Palestinian movement. The situation has gotten extremely dire on college campuses, amid efforts to rid them of diversity and inclusion programs. Reports have been made NBC and NPR.