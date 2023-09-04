‘How have I never thought of this’: Uncle cuts out Modelo, Coke, and Sprite labels in ‘genius’ cooler hack

Just in time for Labor Day, this brilliant cooler hack is taking patio partying to the next level. It’s a simple trick that will save your guests a lot of trouble and time.

TikTok user Britt (@brittmagnusson) revealed the trick in a video posted yesterday. In the video, which has amassed more than 1.1 million views and counting, Britt shows a row of coolers.

“My uncle cuts the labels out to the drinks and tapes them to the coolers,” she writes in the video’s screen text. Sure enough, the coolers are adorned by cut-outs from a Modelo 12-pack, as well as Bubly hard seltzer and an array of soft drinks including Coke, Sprite, and Diet Coke.

“This is genius … how have I never thought of this,” Britt writes in the video caption.

Her viewers are also impressed, with many raising a toast to her uncle’s organizational skills.

“I LOVE when organized people pack the coolers for the function!!” wrote Whitney (@whiskey_the_wiser).

Another viewer commented, “I love this, it gives me anxiety having to open each cooler to look for the drink I want.”

One viewer said the labels would be a party game changer, writing, “I would be sitting next to, or within sight of the Diet Coke cooler!”

Most viewers just responded positively to the time-saving aspect of the cooler hack.

“Instead of digging through the ice! good call,” wrote Marisa Kathryn (@marisakathryn).

Another viewer added, “Literally going to do this at my cookout today. This is genius.”

Of course, there was at least one naysayer in the comments. “I kinda like opening up all of them so I can get that one person sitting on them to get up,” wrote Alonzo Rys (@alonzorys).

TikTok is well-aware that a good cooler full of drinks goes a long way during a cookout. Britt’s uncle may also end up having leftovers when it’s all said and done.

The Daily Dot reached out to Britt via TikTok for further comment.