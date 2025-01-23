‘Not the Cajun sneaux-mobile’: New Orleans freezes over, and Louisiana handles it like only Louisiana can

The Gulf Blizzard of 2025 crashed into the southern portion of the United States this week, impacting 1,500 miles of land between Texas and the Carolinas and wreaking havoc on road safety and air travel. Luckily for the internet, New Orleans is putting the city’s signature Cajun spin on the weather.

Social users are delighting in new videos exported from Louisiana featuring New Orleans residents interacting with snow. “We used to sprinkle salt up North,” says one man as he spreads red spice across his snow-covered porch. “But down here, this is what you sprinkle.” He holds up a container of Creole seasoning.

The Gulf Blizzard of 2025 hits New Orleans

New Orleans is known for many things, but the city’s wintry weather is not among them. The area traditionally experiences a measurable snowfall once every ten years, but this year, the Big Easy has surpassed Anchorage, Alaska. (New Orleans has seen 10 inches since January started, eight more than Anchorage has recorded.)

Between four and eight inches of snow have been reported in Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Ten deaths have been attributed to the weather, and cities are cautioning residents against driving, warning that melted snow can refreeze, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

This information has not stopped Louisianians from using what resources are available to them. X user @sprinklerpope shared a video of an unidentified person spinning in circles in the snow in an airboat; user @Airb0rne4325 uploaded the following picture, captioning it “Louisiana man doing Louisiana thangs. Like getting pulled over in an airboat.”

Less acceptable is what’s happening on Bourbon Street, where a filmed snowball fight has people concerned about public safety. User @maadwilson_ posted the video, writing “if i ever get hit w a snowball from bourbon st ima just burn my face off.”

“Gotta be considered a bio-warfare weapon at some point right?,” asked @KevinMDaBess, prompting @Andrew_Moser to respond with “Right?” He added, “This is worse than drinking that prehistoric glacier water.”

“Louisiana is already adapting” quipped Bluesky user @edsbs above a TikTok video shared by @cam_mander in which a man sprays his car windshield using a bottle of Titos.

“You melt the ice by getting your Tito’s bottle and you spray it on your windshield, you heard?” says the man as his friend behind the camera giggles.

Atlanta snow day content

Atlanta is also receiving record snowfall, resulting in season-high numbers of weather-related memes. Earlier this month, @ParissAthena wrote on X “I’ve been loving the ATL snow day content,” followed by a video of a snowman receiving a haircut with a razor. (“He gonna charge bro $130 for the cut” wrote @gluxiv.)

But the city of Atlanta’s response to this year’s snowfall is probably best exemplified by a photo of a snowman smoking a hookah.

The photo, posted by user @cyanopreme, is captioned “Atlanta don’t need to get snow nomore bro.”

