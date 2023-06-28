‘ARE THOSE CHERRY PITS’: Grocery store worker shows off all the items they find in wrong sections throughout the day

A grocery store worker went viral on TikTok after showcasing all of the food items they found in the wrong sections of the store.

At Yama’s NOFRILLS, which is located in Canada, employees operating the username @yamasnofrills went through the aisles and showed off some of the misplaced items. The 11-second clip featured audio from Dj Kahlid’s, “Another One.”

“POV: You work at a Grocery Store,” they wrote in the text overlay.

A plastic bag of tomatoes next to jars of pickles, bananas left in the condiment aisle, and cherry pits in a candy display were all featured in the store’s video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Yama’s NOFRILLS via TikTok comment. As of Wednesday morning, the video had over 42,500 views, with those who had previous experience working in a grocery store sharing their own stories of finding randomly misplaced items.

“I’ve had a package of meat in the CARD AISLE like c’mon people,” one viewer shared.

“It’s worse when they move it right next to where it goes but still in the wrong place,” another said.

“I found a half-eaten rotisserie chicken on the shelf at work one time,” a third person said.

Other viewers, meanwhile, said that these instances made them question the sanity of certain customers.

“ARE THOSE CHERRY PITS,” one viewer exclaimed.

“Which is why i wash everything off,” another said.

“how do I believe in humanity if someone is going to LEAVE A BANANA PEEL,” a third person asked.

Some viewers also warned that putting food in the wrong place could spoil it and further contribute to food waste. In America, “about 30% of food in American grocery stores is thrown away,” according to one source. Retail stores, it said, generate about 16 billion pounds of food waste every year.