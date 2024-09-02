‘Much better pb&j to bread ratio’: Walmart shopper compares Smuckers Uncrustables and the Great Value ones

One helpful consumer set out to find out if the Great Value No Crust sandwiches are superior to their name-brand counterpart, the Smuckers Uncrustables, hoping to save his fellow shoppers some time and money.

YouGov collected data on the shopping habits of consumers around the world, including in the U.S. It found that 23% of shoppers surveyed purchase mostly name-brand food products, while the exact same percentage opt for their off-brand counterparts. And the remaining, larger percentage of shoppers buy a little bit of both.

Through trial and error, this latter group of shoppers likely find out which off-brand products they prefer, or like the same, to their on-brand counterparts. But TikTok user @shoppingcartcentral is here to save them some time and money by testing those products out himself and declaring either the name- or off-brand product the winner. The TikToker has gained thousands of views for this helpful video series.

In one of the most popular videos on the TikToker’s page, @shoppingcartcentral compares the Smuckers Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Sandwiches with Walmart’s Great Value No Crust Sandwiches. Both sandwich boxes contain four sandwiches, and each sandwich is individually wrapped.

But this is where the difference comes in. After @shoppingcartcentral removes both sandwiches from their packages, there is a noticeable difference. The Smuckers sandwich is round, while the Great Value one is square-shaped. But both have those iconic crimped edges Smuckers is known for.

The TikToker then takes a few bites of each to showcase their fillings. “Much better pb&j to bread ratio,” he writes in the text overlay, referring to the Great Value one. “Too much bread on the Uncrustables. It looks like it was made by Sub Haven.”

Great Value or Smuckers Uncrustables for the win?

Ultimately, Great Value is the winner.

“In possibly the biggest upset of the series. Great Value wins with an absolute smash,” @shoppingcartcentral declares. “More peanut butter, more jelly, and even less sugar with more protein. Uncrustables also had very dry bread.”

@shoppingcartcentral told the Daily Dot, “I do the name brand vs off brand series pretty regularly, I’m usually on the lookout for products that I can do, and that one caught my eye. I thought it would be good as a video, and I suppose I was right,”

In addition to the better peanut butter and jelly to bread ratio, the content creator shared that he also preferred how soft and moist the Great Value bread is.

“I’m not a regular consumer of either of these products, so I don’t think I’d buy either again. My goal with these videos is to just take interesting products that have an off-brand alternative and compare them both,” he said. “If someone were to regularly buy these pre-made PB&Js, I would recommend the Great Value. They’re cheaper, bigger, and (in my opinion) better. Though, unless someone really craves factory-like consistency, I would recommend making your own. Peanut butter and orange marmalade on honey wheat is my favorite.”

Viewers laud the Great Value sandwiches

The video garnered over 107,000 views. @shoppingcartcentral isn’t the only want who prefers the Great Value counterpart.

“Great value brand stuff is actually so good. I prefer it over name brand sometimes,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m glad I’m not the only one who prefers this,” another agreed.

Moreover, others revealed their favorite Uncrustables knock-offs.

“While I think uncrustables has this perfect taste bread, the costco Kirkland Brand strawberry ones are sooooo good while still frozen. and they are shaped like a square so honestly easier to eat!” one user stated.

“The target ones are better than uncrustables IMO,” a second commented.

“I started making these at home. Tbh I have never bought or tried an uncrustable but my fiancé likes them. I am just not totally sure what to do with all the crusts I hate to waste it all,” a third added.

Do the Great Value sandwiches have more protein and less sugar?

The Great Value No Crust Sandwiches have 8 grams of protein and 9 grams of sugar. The Smuckers Uncrustables have 6 grams of protein and 10 grams of sugar. Furthermore, Great Value No Crust Sandwiches have 230 calories and a 10-pack box of them costs $8.44. Smuckers Uncrustables only have 210 calories and a 10-pack box of them costs $9.96.

Can you make these at home?

There is a third, more affordable option for Uncrustables lovers out there. All you need is peanut butter, jelly, bread, a circle sandwich cutter, and about 10 minutes out of your day.

