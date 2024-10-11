‘I just screamed’: Woman defrosts Great Value chicken drumsticks for dinner. She can’t believe what she sees

Walmart Great Value customer Kimberly Trogdon (@kimberly_trogdon_sahm on TikTok) thinks she has a chicken problem on her hands. It’s one that she showed off in a viral TikTok.

In the video, which was viewed over 3 million times, she opens a bag of Walmart Great Value chicken to prepare a meal.

“Me casually thinking I am about to defrost chicken drumsticks for dinner,” a text overlay in the video reads.

Kimberly pours the frozen chicken pieces into a bowl, but something catches her attention. “What in the hormone hell is this?” she asks.

She holds up a piece of iced poultry to the camera.

“Since when is a chicken that big?” she asks, dropping the massive drumstick back into the bowl.

Emphatically expressing her disapproval of the Great Value offering in a caption for the video, she writes, “No thank you, NEXT.”

What viewers are saying

Some viewers claimed the size of frozen chickens can be deceiving. “I had that happen with my wings and for some reason it shrunk down to nothing after cooking…..make it make sense,” one said.

“Water. I’ve noticed it lately. Once you thaw and cook you’ll have so much water and the size decreases. It suck,” another said.

Another person who claims to work with chickens for a living said that the size of the chicken has nothing to do with hormones. “A chicken leg that big is normal and the sign of a well fed chicken,” they claimed.

Bigger chickens

According to Vox, store-bought chickens “have gotten ridiculously large since the 1950s.” In the piece, the outlet compared fowls from 1957 to 1978 to 2005, and there’s a visible size difference. Furthermore, Vox notes that one part of chickens, in particular, saw a marked growth spurt: the breast. This is due to modern chickens being “more efficient at turning feed into meat.” Poultry scientists deemed this metric “the breast conversion rate.”

Despite this efficiency spike, “modern chickens also have health problems,” according to Vox. “Bone, heart, and immune system problems” have been reported in contemporary chicken breeds. It’s believed that because of all this extra weight, new-age chickens have been subjected to these health problems.

People have criticized the way some chickens are bred. They say that some chickens are bred to be so large that they’re physically incapable of walking.

And even though Trogdon appears disturbed by the size of the drumstick, Americans are still consuming chicken. In fact, over the years, chicken consumption has reportedly increased.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and to Trogdon via TikTok comment for further information.

