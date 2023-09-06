A Goodwill customer went viral on TikTok after calling out the price of wedding dresses at the nonprofit.

Last week, shopper Erin Schmalz (@biggeschmalz) posted a video where she expressed shock at the pricing of Goodwill’s used wedding dresses. The dresses she highlighted were all around $150.

“Goodwill has lost their damn mind,” Schmalz wrote in the text overlay.

Schmalz doubled down on her frustration in the accompanying video caption, writing, “$150??? They [are] making 100% profit… there is absolutely no reason for their sh*t to be priced this high.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Schmalz via TikTok comment. As of Wednesday morning, her video calling out Goodwill’s prices had over 903,600 views.

To be sure, this is not the first time customers have criticized Goodwill over its pricing. In fact, many shoppers claim that the second-hand retail giant takes advantage of its customers, and that prices for certain items aren’t discounted enough. One Goodwill customer even said that the reseller has become “too greedy.”

Of course, not all commenters agreed with this critique.

“That’s a good deal,” one user commented.

“They are wedding dresses though,” another noted.

“that’s a bargain my gosh,” a third viewer wrote.

Others, however, noted that Goodwill accepts used clothes and shouldn’t resell those items at high prices.

“Nothing at Goodwill should be that much,” one user said. “That place isn’t just for [the] middle-class that want[s] a bargain.”

“people thinking it’s cheap don’t know anything about thrifting,” another added.

“[The] whole point of Goodwill being a thing was to help the less fortunate,” a third viewer wrote.