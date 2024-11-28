‘Goodwill is like shopping at Dillard’s these days!’: Woman donates Dollar Tree item. Then she sees it being sold at the Goodwill

From a $3 clearance Walmart sweater selling for $6 and a $29.99 Banana Republic dress priced at $49.99, we keep catching Goodwill, a nonprofit, price-gouging. The trend continues as one woman discovers her donated Dollar Tree cup on the Goodwill shelves marked up.

“When you go to Goodwill and you find something you donated,” TikTok user Peyton (@ppie99) says in a viral video. She flips the camera to pick up white and lemon-pattered cups with writing that reads, “Bring your own sunshine” off the shelf. “And you got it from the Dollar Tree for a dollar.”

Then, she tilts the cup to the bottom, revealing the $4.99 sticker underneath. “They have it on sale for $5.” As the content creator returns the cup, she sarcastically remarks, “Very nice, Goodwill. Very nice.”

“What kind of tom foolery is this???” Peyton asks in the caption.

The video has accumulated over 70,000 views.

Comparing Goodwill prices

“Goodwill is like shopping at dillards these days!” one viewer stated.

“I went to goodwill and their clothes are the same price as Walmarts NEW clothes,” a second shared.

Because of this phenomenon, some refuse to donate there.

“Exactly why I just took a bunch of my daughters old clothes to the women and children’s center!” one user remarked.

“Honestly that’s why I don’t donate to them anymore because it feels like they are more about profit than actually helping the community. I find nonprofits or churches instead,” another commented.

Why has Goodwill become more expensive?

Within the last year, the nonprofit’s prices have certainly seemed higher.

Since Gen Z and millennials thrift the most, this is driving up the prices. Another is that Goodwill bases prices on the value and condition of the item. Third, it’s about covering costs.

“Yes, the items we receive in donations are free to Goodwill. Generous people in the community donate their used items because they believe in the mission programming and good work we do. In addition to funding mission programming, Goodwill employs people to operate our stores. We also pay for the typical expenses of operating the agency such as employee benefits, utility bills, rent, insurance and other expenses. Shoppers often find name brand merchandise and quality items at fair prices. Our prices have changed very little in the past decade,” per Goodwill’s website.

The Daily Dot reached out to Peyton as well as Goodwill via press email.

