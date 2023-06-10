‘My boss told me I should drop out of college bc I’d be such a good manager’: Goodwill worker gets asked to leave school to go full-time, and isn’t the only one

A TikToker recently sparked discussion with a video claiming their boss at a Goodwill thrift store suggested they should drop out of college “bc I’d be such a good manager.” It turns out they aren’t the only one to have that experience.

TikToker @gloomybaz posted the video on Friday, which has accumulated more than 383,100 views since it was first posted on Friday.

As the caption explained, “When my boss told me i should drop out of college bc i’d be ‘such a good manager here at goodwill.'”

In the video, Baz shakes their head, indicating the answer was a firm “no.”

“She’s said this or implied it multiple times,” Baz wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, multiple users reported they’ve had similar experiences being asked by managers at part-time jobs to consider pursuing it as a full-time career.

“I was told the same thing when I worked at Goodwill,” one commenter claimed.

“My manager told me to work for her as a manager after I graduate like be so for real rn,” another commenter said.

“My manager called me to tell me how thankful she was for me and that I should think about not leaving for college and starting a career [with] Dunkin,” a third commenter asserted.

Another expressed former Dunkin employee had the same issue. “Dunkin manager saying if I work hard (take shifts I don’t want) I could be the owner of my own Dunkin one day.”

“LMAO when mine told me i should start exclusively taking night classes to … continue doing the same job but during the day,” another user chimed in.

One user said the experience inspired them to continue their education. “My manager implied she’d be so happy if I dropped out multiple times so then I quit to go to college.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Baz for comment.