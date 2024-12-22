‘This is why I never round up’: Goodwill customer warns the store is getting rid of discounts. That’s not all

Goodwill used to be a lifeline for low-income communities, providing an affordable place to shop for clothes and home goods.

But the once beloved thrift store has been steadily called out over the last several years as they continue to up their prices to the point that those who relied on the low prices are now priced out, leaving them with few alternatives to turn to.

This is just the latest case of the brand being called out. And this time it’s over its famous discounts.

Is Goodwill getting rid of discounts?

In a viral video with more than 215,000 views, thrifter and reseller TikTok user @thriftingtreasure called out Goodwill for making their prices even more unaffordable.

“Goodwill, it’s Greedwill,” @thriftingtreasure said.

@thriftingtreasure showed that a Goodwill location put up a sign stating that starting in the new year, they would discontinue popular in-store promotions, including:

Tag sale, where a specific color tag had an extra discount

Senior discounts

Military discount days

Customer appreciation day

“Effective Jan. 1, screw the seniors, screw the military, hey, screw the customers too,” @thriftingtreasure said mockingly.

“Go [expletive] yourself. You overprice everything. You pay and treat your employees like dogs. I don’t think you could get any more greedy.”

Based on the flyer info, it seems this isn’t a nationwide change but one that applies to the Greater Milwaukee and Chicago area.

In an Instagram direct message @thriftingtreasure said the following:

“Corporations exploiting tax codes to enrich their executives have made it painfully clear they don’t care about their customers. Goodwill and McDonald’s, once accessible, have turned into overpriced rip-offs. Goodwill, region by region, has axed dressing rooms, eliminated colored tag sales, and scrapped senior and military discounts—all while hoarding quality items for online auctions and leaving stores stocked with overpriced junk and broken trash. $9.99 has replaced $1.99.”

“Meanwhile, employees are overworked, underpaid, and treated like garbage, just so executives can splurge on their third yachts. And as if that’s not enough, they still have the nerve to ask, ‘Would you like to round up and donate today?’”

Goodwill pricing and quality have gotten worse

You used to be able to rely on thrift stores to find good quality items (and even some true treasures like vintage pieces or high-end appliances) at a low price since they are used, after all.

But over the years, people have noticed that the prices at their local thrift stores have increased, and the quality of the merchandise is decreasing. At this point, it’s cheaper to buy certain items new from a major retailer like Walmart or a chain dollar store than to get them from a thrift store.

One customer called Goodwill out last year and said they were the “biggest scammers” when she found a pair of used men’s pajama pants selling for $8. She pointed out the price shouldn’t be so high for an item that “some man’s” farts have already been in.

In another video, a couple found a used KFC to-go container selling for $.99. Another location was selling a used plastic deli meat container.

There are several factors influencing the uptick in prices, including rising operations costs and an increase in thrifting’s popularity, especially among environmentally conscious people, driving prices up alongside the demand, Yahoo Finance reported in an article aptly titled, “How Goodwill Is Becoming More Expensive Than Walmart and Target.”

Goodwill controversy, exploiting disabled workers

Goodwill is legally allowed to pay workers with disabilities below the already low federal minimum wage, which has been $7.25 an hour since 2009 (and has lagged behind inflation).

This is because they were granted a Special Minimum Wage Certificate by the U.S. Department of Labor due to a law dating back to 1938, according to Stateline.

Critics of this program say the practices are outdated, exploitative, and discriminatory. So far, 16 states have eliminated the sub-minimum wage.

Several news outlets have reported on this exploitative practice over the last decade, with articles from Forbes, Newsweek, and CNBC highlighting the struggles of disabled workers who are paid as low as 22 cents an hour.

“I feel like a second-class citizen. And I hate it,” said Harold Leigland, who is legally blind. He hangs clothes at a Goodwill in Great Falls, Montana for less than minimum wage told CNBC.

In the comments, users expressed dismay at the possibility of Goodwill discontinuing its discounts.

“That’s why you choose your own price by swapping stickers,” a top comment read.

“I’d throw my stuff out before donating to Goodwill,” a person said.

“And that’s why I post my free stuff on Facebook for those who really need it. And I don’t make a donations to the thrifts stores. Don’t ever donate stuff with tags because they will price accordingly,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thriftingtreasure for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Goodwill via email.

