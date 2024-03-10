Goodwill customer finds KFC to-go container for sale in store

A couple went viral on TikTok after showing viewers the absurd item they found for purchase at their local Goodwill.

Denna and Julie (@deedeeburt), a couple who live in South Carolina, uploaded the video showcasing the find earlier this week. As of Saturday morning, the clip had amassed over 1.3 million views.

“For sale at the local Goodwill,” @deedeeburt wrote in the text overlay. In the video, Denna and Julie observe the ludicrous find: A KFC to-go container.

Denna and Julie certainly aren’t the first content creators to share interesting products they found for sale at Goodwill. But normally TikTok users show off more expensive finds. Some creators have entire accounts dedicated to sharing their Goodwill purchases; a handful are lucky enough to even find designer items there.

Of course, finding designer items at the nonprofit isn’t always considered a “win,” according to one content creator. In a recent video, one man said that a number of so-called designer products sold there are actually knock-offs.

Despite the weirdness of Denna and Julie’s find, however, one redditor said in a post two years ago that KFC to-go containers are a useful thing to keep on-hand. They wrote that the bowls are handy because they are both dishwasher and microwave safe. He also recommended that KFC customers keep their plastics, which he said are particularly good as “inexpensive snack containers for little ones.”

Despite their supposed usefulness, some TikTok commenters were still shocked by the fact that Goodwill would sell such a product. Many accused the nonprofit of selling “anything” they could acquire.

“Goodwill would try to sell a used tampon and soiled diaper,” one person wrote.

“The biggest swindlers around,” another echoed.

“my local goodwill had an empty Budweiser bottle for $1.99,” a third person shared.

Others, meanwhile, said that “sales” such as the one Denna and Julia advertised are part of the reason why they no longer shop at Goodwill.

“ain’t nothing good about goodwill anymore,” one user said.

“I quit shopping at goodwill and y’all should [too],” another advised. “The prices are too high. Everyone needs to boycott goodwill!”

“One of the many reasons why I would never shop at the Goodwill,” a third person wrote. “They are [expletive] crooks.”

Goodwill has addressed concerns about its business model in the past, noting that is a nonprofit organization and the majority of its revenue returns to the community in the form of job training and placement programs. In terms of junk items making their way onto the shelves, at least one Goodwill branch has had to ask community members to refrain from donating trash. Additionally, some workers said some stores might have quota systems that contribute to the problem.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Denna and Julie via TikTok comment.