‘Welp… I was too late’: Customer sees giant holiday line for Golden Corral buffet. Why?

The most popular way to spend Thanksgiving is at home with loved ones. However, some go to a restaurant instead. A woman was shocked after she saw a huge line at Golden Corral on Thanksgiving.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Claud (@claud.ea) who revealed, “When everyone finally does thanksgiving right.”

Outside of her car window, she filmed the massive line outside of Golden Corral. “This is insane. Oh, my gosh,” she said. The entire parking lot was packed with cars without a parking spot in sight. People were walking to the line that stretched around the building and into the parking lot.

The content creator expressed her disappointment in the caption, writing, “Welp… I was too late.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Claud via TikTok comment. The video amassed 2.7 million views as of Monday with several viewers believing Golden Corral isn’t worth the wait.

“Love Golden Corral but I’m not waiting in a d*mn line. I will stay home and cook and have a beer,” one viewer wrote.

“I absolutely would never wait in line for Golden Corral food. That’s wild. This would stress me out more than cooking would,” a second echoed.

However, some disagreed, liking the idea of having Thanksgiving at the chain.

“This kinda smart lowkey lmaooo,” one user commented.

“Next year imma be there! 2days cooking and cleaning for 20min dinner im done,” a second stated.

Another user shared how they did this, commenting, “I took my little family last year to Golden Corral we were so happy but we didn’t have to wait in that long line we had like 6 plates each.”

Nevertheless, this begs the question: why is Golden Corral so busy on Thanksgiving? Some of the reasons include rising food costs and people not wanting to cook a Thanksgiving dinner. On the other hand, another reason is that Thanksgiving dinners are discounted to $12.99, which is four dollars less than their normal prices.

The meal included, “turkey, fried chicken, pot roast, meatloaf, ham, steak, potatoes, corn, macaroni & cheese, pizza, and spaghetti, there will be 27 items on the menu (without dessert). A dessert bar will also be available.” According to USA Today, “A survey from restaurant tech startup Popmenu suggested a trend as nearly half of the 1,000 Americans the website polled said they will [order in or dine out for Thanksgiving.]”