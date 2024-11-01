‘It’s actually worth less than what I owe’: Woman issues PSA about her GMC Sierra. The problem is widespread

A woman recently took to TikTok to share a PSA about her GMC truck.

In a recent video, TikToker Shannon Elizabeth (@singegneri) described a frustrating—and pricey—experience with her 2019 GMC Sierra Texas Edition.

“My truck might look really nice and expensive,” she starts. “But I’m here to tell you, it’s the biggest piece of [expletive] I’ve ever owned in my life.”

What’s wrong with the GMC Sierra?

In her TikTok, which has racked up over 116,400 views, Elizabeth said her biggest struggle with the truck has been its transmission system.

“This is just a warning to all those women and men who want to buy the Denali and the Suburbans and everything else,” she cautions. “They have the same transmission as my truck.”

Elizabeth claims the transmission failed at 80,000 miles, right after her warranty expired. Now, at 91,000 miles, she says it’s happening again.

“Explain this to me, GMC,” she says. “Are you going to charge people this much money?”

Although the high-end trucks come with luxurious interiors, she says “their drivetrain is [expletive].”

Elizabeth goes on to describes the truck as a financial trap. “It’s actually worth less than what I owe on it, so I’m stuck with it,” she says.

“She’s pretty. Runs like [expletive] though.”

Other GMC owners share similar complaints

Elizabeth isn’t the only GMC Sierra owner with transmission complaints.

A Reddit user posted in a GMC Sierra subreddit to complain that their 2017 Sierra 1500’s transmission issues are worsening, experiencing “slipping, kicking, and hesitation on shifting.”

Another purported Sierra owner on a forum described similar problems with his 2015 model.

Actually, the problem is widespread enough that General Motors is currently facing a class-action lawsuit over transmission issues.

According to Reuters, affected vehicles include the Cadillac CTS, CT6, and Escalade; Chevrolet Camaro, Colorado, and Silverado; and the GMC Canyon, Sierra, and Yukon.

Some people came to the comments to defend their GMC vehicles.

“My 2016, 5.7L Tundra has 108,000mi,” said one user. “I’ve replaced a turn signal bulb.”

Others said they’d had similar issues and discouraged people from buying GMCs. One wrote, “06 5.3 was the last good truck gm made.”

“I could never see myself in an expensive truck,” noted a third, adding that they only buy Hondas and Toyotas.

The Daily Dot reached out to Elizabeth via TikTok comments and messages and contacted GMC via email.

