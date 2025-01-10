‘I’ll take, Things I Should’ve Researched, for $700’: Woman takes lights off her GMC Denali. Then she sees the damage

Over this past holiday season, a bunch of people decided to put Christmas lights on their cars so they could drive around and spread some cheer. Unfortunately, more than a few of those people learned the hard way that taping plastic lights to your car can result in a scratched paint job.

Well, TikTok user @onlyluv.sofi_903 is yet another victim of this viral holiday craft project. In a video posted on Jan. 7, @onlyluv.sofi_903 shows viewers the “aftermath of 4,000 Christmas lights” taped to their lifted GMC Denali truck.

The video’s audio is of a child sobbing. That probably indicates the level of upset most truck enthusiasts would feel if their truck looked like that.

Woman takes Christmas lights off her GMC Denali

The video has amassed 5.5 million views as of this writing. In the comments section, viewers said @onlyluv.sofi_903 should’ve been prepared for this result.

“Raise your hands if you knew this was gonna happen,” wrote one viewer, accompanied by several laughing emojis and a raised hand emoji. The comment has 44,500 likes.

A second viewer joked, “At least you have a diagram of where they need to go next Christmas.”

A third viewer wrote, “I’ll take, ‘Things I Should’ve Researched,’ for $700.”

Someone else said, “Nothing a $12k paint job can’t fix.”

One person said they appreciated the effort. “I’m a truck driver that didn’t go home for Christmas and I really loved seeing you guys out here with y’alls cars lit up. Thank you!”

Is there a right way to put Christmas lights on a car?

In a thread posted to Tacoma World forum back in 2017, users discussed potential ways to avoid scratching your paint job while decorating your car with Christmas lights. One user stuck square mounts onto the rubber trim of his Tacoma roof using foam tape.

A second user zip-tied his lights to a light net stretched over his tonneau cover. Someone else suggested using gaffer’s tape, which is made of heavy cotton and strong adhesive. Another person said they use electrical tape.

The Daily Dot reached out to @onlyluv.sofi_903 via TikTok comment for comment.

