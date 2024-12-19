‘They want over 70K for this’: Expert tries to start GM truck with Duramax engine. This is what it does after only 5,600 miles

When one buys a car—especially a car with low mileage—they likely hope that they will be able to drive it for a long time without having any major issues.

Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case. The internet is filled with stories of people having issues with their new cars, from those who say the interior of their car fell apart, to those who have to have their car towed after only 1,000 miles.

While proper car maintenance can prevent some of these issues, some issues cannot be avoided—and they can end up destroying the car.

What’s wrong with this engine?

In a video with over 2.2 million views, TikTok user @noeg123 shows the interior of what appears to be a GMC Sierra with a Duramax engine. Upon trying to start up the car, all sorts of noises can be heard.

“Only 5,624 miles,” the TikToker writes in the text overlaying the video before showing some of the various issues with the car.

While some have spoken positively about Duramax engines in the past, they have a variety of known problems. One of the most common over the years is problems with the fuel system.

Earlier this year, General Motors (GM) also settled a lawsuit in which it was alleged that certain years of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra vehicles were fitted with high-pressure fuel pumps that were “unreasonably fragile and prone to catastrophic failure,” per CarScoops. The automaker denied any wrongdoing.

In the comments section, users shared their own experiences with the automaker, with some facing similar engine issues.

“I just put an engine in one with 2300 miles,” said a user.

Another recalled, “I had one come in, complaint was, ses light on. I road tested and the engine seized on me during the road test. I believe it had less then 20k.”

Others simply claimed that issues like these were becoming a problem for new cars in general.

“Yet my 04 silverado duramax dually with aftermarket remote starter idles for 30 minutes with zero issues,” stated a commenter.

“Should’ve bought an ‘05 GM truck with the 5.3 vortec. It would last half a million miles with minimal maintenance for a purchase price around $5k,” stated a second.

The Dailiy Dot reached out to GM via email and @noeg123 via TikTok DM and comment.

