‘More cars than they know what to do with’: Carvana customers return Chevrolet. But the company won’t pick it up

In recent years, many car shoppers have turned to Carvana as an easy way to buy or sell their car.

Featured Video

While the platform makes this appear as though it’s a smooth, hassle-free process, some internet users have alleged that their experience with Carvana has caused them more headaches than benefits. For example, one user reported substantial issues during the car-buying process. Another claimed that the company sold him a stolen car.

Now, another internet user is having an entirely different problem. According to TikTok user @thesammizoeyshow, her boyfriend returned a car to Carvana. The issue is that it’s been sitting in front of their house ever since.

Why won’t Carvana pick this car up?

In a series of several videos, the TikToker recounts their experience with Carvana. According to @thesammizoeyshow, things went “very smooth” at the beginning. Her boyfriend was able to purchase a Chevrolet from Carvana, which they “dropped right off.”

Advertisement

However, within just a week, the truck broke down and was towed back to the TikToker’s house.

“We let them know, ‘Hey, we’re just gonna return it, we’re gonna wait and, you know, feel out our options. We’re just not feeling it, basically, with Carvana,’” the TikToker recalls.

She then says that Carvana was initially very understanding, canceling the loan and her boyfriend’s account with Carvana. They also claimed that someone would soon be over to pick up the truck.

Two months later, the truck is still sitting in front of their house.

Advertisement

What happened next?

In a follow-up video, the TikToker reveals that the police came by and tagged a vehicle on their street as abandoned. However, it wasn’t the truck that had remained dormant for two months, but rather, the car belonging to the TikToker’s new neighbors — something the TikToker chalks up to being a simple mistake.

“They just moved in like a week ago, and I think somebody must have called to report the truck as abandoned, but the cops must have gotten them mixed up cause they put the abandoned vehicle tag on our neighbor’s car,” the TikToker details. “And we’re like, ‘Oh, sorry, our bad.’”

As for what happens next, the TikToker isn’t sure, but she’s pleading with Carvana to “come get your freaking truck, please.”

Advertisement

Has this happened before?

This TikToker isn’t the only person to report issues with Carvana not picking up a sold vehicle.

Numerous users on Reddit have told stories about selling their cars to Carvana, only to have the company not send a tow truck to pick it up. For example, one user claimed they waited for 4 weeks before Carvana picked up the car.

In general, users have said that they were able to resolve this issue by continually messaging and calling Carvana support and asking for their case to be escalated.

Advertisement

‘They did this to me!’

In the comments section, users offered their views about what the TikToker should do about this peculiar situation. Many shared their own experiences, too.

“Depending on how long it’s been file for abandonment if they then don’t come get it it’s yours anyways lol,” said a user. “You have all the proof.”

Advertisement

“They did this to me! I traded the first one within the 7 day period and it took them like 45 days to pick up the first one!” added another.

“I called them, said it’s there on the street with keys in it, running and door open. when its gone I’m assuming they got it. had local tow there in 40 minutes,” claimed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carvana and @thesammizoeyshow via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.