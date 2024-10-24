‘For this very reason!’: Woman says you should always get U-Haul insurance for $28 after this ‘fiasco’ cost her ‘thousands’

After getting into an accident in a U-Haul, this customer says you should definitely consider getting insurance during your next move. While the accident could have resulted in thousands of dollars in damage, Maddison only paid $28 a day.

What happened?

Maddison (@momentswithmadd) explains that they had a rather chaotic start to their U-Haul pickup. After the truck they had reserved was unavailable at the nearest U-Haul, they had to drive to a farther location to pick it up. At this location, they also had some trouble getting the truck, but they eventually figured it out.

Unfortunately, the truck they got had under a quarter tank of gas. As a result, they say they stopped to get gas. It’s important to note that despite the inconveniences Maddison experienced, they say U-Haul was courteous enough to give them a discount on the truck for making them drive to another location.

Maddison says the “fiasco” happened after they got gas.

“After I got the gas, that’s when the little accident happened. So, basically, I guess I hit my head on the dashboard. I didn’t even know that I did until I saw the blood everywhere,” they explain. Maddison shows viewers an L-shaped mark they got above their eye because of the accident. They also mention that their 86-inch TV, bed frame, vanities, and other items broke as a result of the collision.

The video has 216,200 views and more than 7,500 likes as of this writing. In the caption, Maddison reveals that the accident resulted in them getting five stitches. They also add, “Even if you have your own car insurance, ALWAYS purchase the extra insurance so you don’t have to submit a claim on your personal policy.”

Is the U-Haul insurance actually worth it?

According to Maddison, yes. They say all of the items that broke during the accident were covered by the insurance, in addition to the truck’s repairs and medical bills from the accident. Based on the $28 Maddison mentioned they paid for the insurance, it seems that they purchased U-Haul’s Safe Move Plus insurance, which covers up to $1,000,000 worth of damage.

“All I have to do is like tell them how long I’ve had it, where I bought it from, how much I bought it for, and then in a few weeks, they’re gonna mail me a check,” Maddison says.

What are viewers saying?

Most viewers agree that getting the insurance is the smartest call.

“I 100% always get the uhaul insurance for this very reason! They even state you will be charged for any and all damage up front if you don’t purchase the insurance,” says one comment.

“This goes for any rentals! Always get the damage waiver, think about it; either have another full car payment (+more) or pay $200 for your weekend trip..” shares another comment.

“Always always get the insurance with uhaul….I used to work for uhaul and the insurance is worth it,” shares another comment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to U-Haul for comment via email and to Madison via email and TikTok direct message.

