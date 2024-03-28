‘This tactic is not fair to customers’: Woman says gas stations are getting rid of price tags on drinks

Have you noticed anything new at your local gas station lately? One woman says gas stations are getting rid of price tags on drinks. And she suspects there’s a motive behind the decision.

TikTok user the Situation Lounge (@thesituationloungeshow) generally posts “Tips on how to navigate challenges at home, work and in social settings.” Last week, the creator posted a video from a Florida convenience store. “Hey guys, do you see what I see?” she asks.

She continues, “Take a look. Do you see any prices at all in front of the drinks?” Indeed, the rows of beverages do not feature individual price tags.

“Exactly. There are no prices in front of these drinks. I noticed this about two years ago, and I thought it was just this one gas station in Miami. I was like, ‘Oh, they think they’re slick, huh? They think you’re so thirsty you’re not going to pay attention to the price. Get to the cash register and pay whatever the price is.’ And then I went to a gas station in another city, and it was the same thing.”

The creator noted there are promotional stickers indicating a two for $5 or another promotional deal. “All they have listed is if you guy two this is the price. No other prices,” she says.

She says she once asked a clerk about the lack of price tags and was told she would have to bring the drink to the register to find out the price. “So you’re telling me I walk from the refrigerator to the cash register and you don’t know the price. You have to ring the price up. And if it’s a price I don’t agree with, you want me to walk back to the refrigerator? What if I only have $2.50? Bring the prices back,” she says.

In the caption, she writes, “GAS STATIONS DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW THIS… I thought it was just one gas station in Miami, Fl doing this tactic. Apparently, several others throughout Miami Dade and Broward Counties are doing the same thing. Post in the comments if you noticed this issue. I’m all for creative marketing to drive sales, but this tactic is not fair to customers.”

The video has racked up 124,000 views as of Wednesday morning. In the comments, viewers expressed frustration with the practice.

“I stop buying because of that,” wrote one user.

A second user agreed. “if it don’t have a price, I walk away empty handed,” they wrote.

A third user stated, “Also check your dates, they are known for selling old / expired goods.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the Situation Lounge for comment via TikTok comment.

