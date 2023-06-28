‘I’m off the plane before he even finishes explaining’: Frontier Airlines forces 26 people off plane due to weight issues

After boarding their flight, 26 unsuspecting Frontier passengers were required to get off the aircraft because the plane was over its weight limit.

The viral video was recorded by TikTok user Taylor (@tayloredvacations), a passenger who also happens to be a travel agent.

At the onset of the clip, the pilot is heard communicating with passengers over the intercom system.

“Unfortunately, with the weight issues we have we’re going to have to remove 26 people,” the pilot says.

He adds that the gate agents are aware of the safety issue and “will be taking care of this.”

The pilot apologized and said it was an “unforeseen issue,” and their “hands are pretty tied at this point.”

“Good luck and thanks for your patience,” the pilot says at the end.

“Good luck?” several passengers are heard repeating in confusion.

In the video, Taylor also claims that the plane was originally destined for San Juan, Puerto Rico, but would instead be going to Orlando, Florida.

The TikTok has garnered more than 115,000 views and over 400 comments as of Wednesday morning.

“I wish people would realize what a loadmaster does and how important a job this is for every aircraft. It’s all for your safety,” one of the most popular comments read.

A loadmaster is responsible for deciding how baggage and cargo will be organized on an aircraft, according to Indeed. They also calculate the aircraft’s weight to determine how to secure passengers and cargo in a way that won’t disrupt the vehicle’s center of gravity.

Several people in the comments shared that if they were in the same situation, they would be the first to volunteer to get off the plane, citing safety concerns.

“This is one case where I’m off the plane before he even finishes explaining. Nope. Not taking that flight,” one person said.

“The moment he said good luck I would’ve taken my family and gotten off that plane,” another wrote.

Others pointed out that whatever cargo was on the plane was likely more valuable to the company than their passengers.

“Everything is a financial decision, cheaper to dump people then to dump fuel or cargo,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Taylor via TikTok comment and to Frontier via email.