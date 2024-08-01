‘This is the third week in a row’: Customer slams $67 Fresh Patch order after seeing what they were delivered

A Fresh Patch customer posted a viral video slamming the company after reportedly finding horse manure inside her $67 delivery.

Brett (@awomannamedbrett) has reached over 349,000 views on her TikTok and tagged Fresh Patch in her caption, adding, “This is disgusting.”

To start her video, Brett says, “Hey, Fresh Patch,” as she records a purportedly newly-opened grass patch box on her apartment balcony. She continues, “This is our now third piece of grass,” which did not meet expectations. “Just got it today. Freshly delivered.”

What was wrong with the delivery?

Inside the grass patch are large spots of brown grass that Brett says “reeks like horse manure.”

“I can’t even touch it with my hands because it completely reeks,” she adds.

Brett says her past three deliveries from Fresh Patch have turned out the same way and that her dogs won’t use the patches because of the smell. Then she tells viewers, “If you’re a regular Fresh Patch subscriber, as we have been for the last almost year, stop using them.”

“I wish I could describe the smell of it,” she continues. “This is absolutely disgusting. Unacceptable.”

Before ending her video, she says she will cancel her membership “immediately.”

In the caption of her video, she further explained to Fresh Patch, “We have been using your services for the last year and the last three pads (which we get [once] a week)… this is the third week in a row. We have already contacted customer service and were supposed to get a refund on the last two but it never came through, but this was the last time. This is atrocious and disgusting.”

Why did it smell?

A commenter suggested the problem may be that the “Delivery company might be taking too long or, the heat is getting to it and bacteria is going wild.”

Brett responded, “That’s what they said, and it would make sense if it were just dead.. it was more the smell. But given we live in FL, that doesn’t help.”

Gardening Know How confirms that when using manure, “Higher temperatures will make the smell worse.”

Another viewer questioned, “SIXTY SEVEN US DOLLARS FOR THIS?”

“Only during the summer. Normally this grass lasts 2-3 weeks,” Brett clarified.

“Wait a minute,” another mentioned, “you pay $70/mo for a single roll of sod? Not sure the going rate now, but in 2010 it was $0.30/sqft.”

How much does Fresh Patch cost?

The Fresh Patch website states that an XL patch of grass costs $44.95 as a one-time purchase or $42.70 with a 5 percent discount if you subscribe for periodic deliveries every one to four weeks.

It is unclear what raised Brett’s delivery cost to $67, as she claimed. Brett appears to have the Plastic Tray that Fresh Pet sells separately or as a bundle with a patch of grass in sizes Mini, Standard, Large, and XL. The Large Grass and Tray Combo Pack is currently on sale for $49.95, down from its original price of $69.90. However, the tray seems like it’s designed to be reused, so it’s unlikely that Brett has been buying it weekly.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brett via TikTok comment and direct message and to Fresh Patch via media contact form for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.