‘The amount of times i spent $50’: Nursing student shares PSA on free Plan B

Plan B can prevent unwanted pregnancy after unproductive sex, but the cost may put the medication out of reach for many.

However, there appears to be a way to get the contraceptive for free, according to one nursing student on TikTok.

In a viral video with over 2 million likes, TikTok user Emmes (@emmesvo) explained how those who need the pill can get it for free or at a highly discounted price.

“Plan B is free at Planned Parenthood,” the woman said.

She also added that a wholesaler carries the contraception for much cheaper than regular retailers.

“It’s only $6 at Costco,” she said.

The healthcare worker thought it was necessary to share the tip after she saw a young couple at a local store struggling to purchase the item.

“Because, you know, the regular one is $50, and I felt really bad ’cause they’re young,” she said.

In the comments section, many viewers thanked Emmes for her contraceptive PSA.

“Thank you so much for this,” one user said. “I wish there were more ppl like you.”

“This!!” a second commented. “My bf n i didn’t know anything n used to always use up $50-60…but Costco is cheap. Works all the timeee. Same ingredients.”

However, some users pointed out that the Costco pharmacy may, in fact, only be accessible to members of the store.

“Costco wouldn’t let me use the pharmacy without a Costco membership,” one viewer wrote.

“What if u don’t have a Costco card?” another commenter asked.

“At my Costco you don’t need a Costco card for the pharmacy,” one user responded. “Could be wrong but worth a shot.”

According to aisleofshame.com, Costco does sell Plan B One-Step, a progestin-only, emergency oral contraceptive. The site says the drugs “are available to members and non-members at lower prices than most other retailers.” It says the price typically varies based on location but generally costs $7.99.

The Daily Dot contacted Costco by email for more information about the exact cost of the drug at its stores and to find out whether or not non-members have access to the pharmacy. TikTok user Emmes was also contacted via Instagram direct message for more information. This story will be updated with any responses.