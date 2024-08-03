‘What a stupid business move’: Woman accuses Forever 21 for ‘secretly’ shutting down plus-size section

A plus-sized model has gone viral after claiming that Forever 21 closed down its plus-sized range. Remi Bader (@remibader), who has 2.3 million TikTok followers, began by noting that the Forever 21 plus-size Instagram was “deleted,” and claimed that the site was doing 70% off “everything.” This led her to the conclusion that the plus-sized arm of the fashion outlet was closing.

“I do have some tea that I’m just going to share, because I think it’s important to know kind of like […] what’s going on in the other side of all of this in the industry,” she said.

Another perspective

Bader claimed Forever 21 had approached her about being a plus-sized consultant for the company. However, despite multiple assurances from the company, she said this opportunity never materialized.

“Now seeing that they took that, they’re taking away their plus sizes it is beyond fascinating to me,” Bader added. “Just be transparent. Just say it, like I don’t think these brands even realize.”

She speculates the reason could be “money issues” and, with plus-size customers not being a priority, these sections are the first to go when scaling down a business.

She then addressed Forever21 directly, adding, “People are going to call you guys out […] if they take away their sizes. Just like when Old Navy did.”

“It made a huge campaign about it. Huge, huge, huge deal. And then they like took everything off their floors…There’s so many brands that are trying to secretly do it right now,” she said.

For context, the Old Navy drama happened in 2022. It began when the outlet claimed that it would only remove inclusive sizing from 75 of its stores. However, TikToker Christine (@mightymurphinfashion) went viral after collating a spreadsheet of all the Old Navy stores that removed this range. From this, she found that over 100 stores were affected, meaning that Old Navy didn’t stick to their word.

@remibader Damn @FOREVER 21 My photo was in store in times square in dec in front of the plus size section. Sad to see it go.. @Samyra ♬ original sound – Remi Jo

Forever 21 responds

In a lengthy Instagram statement released on Aug. 3, Forever 21 denied claims that it was culling its plus size range. “We’ve heard the recent discussions from our plus-size community, and we want to address them openly and honestly,” the company said.

Forever 21 then went on to say that it combined all its social media accounts—including men, kids, and plus-size, into one.

“Our goal is to create an inclusive space where everyone feels at home, regardless of size, gender, or race,” the company insisted. “We haven’t eliminated plus or any other product category; in fact, we have actually expanded our offering into categories like Lingerie, Sleepwear, Active and Swim and the collection is now available in 165 stores nationwide and online at Forever21.com. “

The fashion outlet concluded: “We prioritize transparency and communication, especially during times of heightened conversation. Thank you to those who have been with us for 40 years, and welcome to those just joining. We look forward to growing, learning, and providing fashion for all.”

