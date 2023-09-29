‘So we are now the overseas sweatshop?’: Woman says she works remote job in foreign country, gets better pay and benefits than American workers

American workers are apparently getting the short end of the stick compared to other workers, according to one TikToker.

In a viral video that has racked up over 208,000 views, TikTok user Thatzbananaz (@thatzbananaz) revealed that her remote job pays workers from another country better than its American staff.

“I got a remote job in another country, and if you wanna know how much better other countries are treating their average employees, you’re gonna wanna stay and listen,” she began her video.

She claimed that an American corporation that operates in two countries pays its non-American workers substantially better. Then, she offered up some pretty damning numbers.

“The American employees, on average, make $40,000 less a year than the employees working in this other country,” she said.

The TikToker also clarified that this had nothing to do with the amount of money the company made because it sold its services at the same rate in both regions. Nonetheless, the discrepancies between pay and insurance access for workers in the two countries were vast.

“They do not match your 401(k),” she added about the American side of the business.

However, the corporation apparently paid 100% of their employees’ health insurance in the other unnamed country. Thus, the worker explained that she benefits greatly from working for the overseas side of the company.

“I’m working in a country that has solicitation laws that protect people and employee protection laws that protect their employees,” she stressed.

The worker concluded that her choice to work remotely in a different country while living in the United States meant she would have “better health care, better mental health, and more time with my family.” She also called on all workers in the U.S. to hold politicians accountable for “having corporations in their back pockets.”

In the comments section, many agreed with the woman’s assessment.

“This just really proves that corporations will not act in the best interests of employees unless the law makes them,” one viewer commented.

“Yup my husband worked for an American company in Turkey,” a second shared. “They got a month off every year, hour PAID lunch, company car and way more.”

“Wait, so we are now the overseas sweatshop?” another viewer asked.

“Omg,” Thatzbananaz responded. “I think we are.”

Others tried to figure out the name of the company and country the TikToker refused to disclose.

“Where is this dream place you speak of ?” a viewer questioned.

